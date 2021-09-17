https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/17/joy-reid-defends-being-anti-vaxx-last-year-because-anybody-rational-was-hesitant-about-the-vaccine-while-donald-trump-was-president-video/

In addition to being a vile, bigoted garbage person, Joy Reid is also a colossal hypocrite. That’s why she does things like rail against unvaccinated people — white Republicans/conservatives, specifically, so she can blame them for minorities getting COVID19 — when she herself was stirring up anti-vaccine sentiment while Donald Trump was still in office.

For what it’s worth, though, Joy doesn’t see that as hypocritical at all. She stands by her politically motivated about-face, 100%:

Joy Reid again defends her belief that it was NECESSARY to be anti-vaxxer when Trump was in office: “I was hesitant. When Donald Trump was out there controlling the CDC & controlling the FDA & manipulating them & making them put out falsehoods, anybody rational was hesitant.” pic.twitter.com/dBFT8lTvWw — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 17, 2021

Well, at least she admits it.

Trump made me do it. https://t.co/zfUdTRG5q4 — Noam “MF Blum” (@neontaster) September 17, 2021

Trump bad, Biden good. Me think critically…. — james visser (@airjimmy) September 17, 2021

But it’s okay when they’re manipulating and controlling the CDC and FDA? — Greg (@GregsGotYoBak) September 17, 2021

“it’s rational to reject the vaccine when the government is controlled by people you disagree with” is a bad message https://t.co/X9rAGGIRhF — Josh Barro (@jbarro) September 17, 2021

She literally had no reason to oppose the vaccine other than the fact that Donald Trump was in the White House when it was developed. Her admission is simultaneously stunning and completely expected.

All this person seems to do is say the quiet part loud. https://t.co/PTo70W8aWc — Foster (@foster_type) September 17, 2021

She can’t help herself.

Biden literally announced a date he wanted to start boosters while FDA said they weren’t justified. https://t.co/KKIRIU5N0U — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) September 17, 2021

But Donald Trump was the threat to science.

I am mystified that people actually listen to this person — teddd (@teddycolston) September 17, 2021

No one can ever say Joy Reid is untalented Few people on this earth are capable of packing so much idiocy inside of 50 seconds https://t.co/6qaqiDcOL5 — Clifton Duncan: Drapetomaniac. (@cliftonaduncan) September 17, 2021

“Anybody rational” is not watching the lobotomized parade of morons and hacks on MSNBC. https://t.co/vD4IZsHOXA — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 17, 2021

That’s very true.

Unfortunately a lot of people out there never overcame the vaccine hesitancy @JoyAnnReid motivated out of partisanship. https://t.co/7GqPb1Kfp3 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 17, 2021

So Joy Reid’s got that going for her, at least.

Don’t tell me the Left is scientific. https://t.co/7O0HdWrDpx — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 17, 2021

Lol it’s not about science is it — Rudy Rat (@ratraceco) September 17, 2021

Narrator: It was never about science.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

