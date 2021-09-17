https://www.theblaze.com/news/la-high-school-anti-police-poster

A parent with a student at Alexander Hamilton High School in Los Angeles, California, recently sounded the alarm about several vulgar, left-wing political posters on display in one of the student’s classrooms that denigrate police and condemn America as racist.

What are the details?

According to the nonprofit group Parents Defending Education, the unidentified parent captured images of the posters and called the display an example of the “disgusting brainwashing of students with taxpayer dollars.”

In one photo, it appears that an American flag is carelessly strewn atop a piece of furniture while a Palestinian flag, a transgender pride flag, a Black Lives Matter flag, and an LGBTQ+ flag are hung neatly on a classroom wall.

Then a second photo shows two posters — one saying “F*** the police” and another saying “F*** AmeriKKA. This is native land” — on display on a different portion of the classroom walls.

The anti-police poster also includes text that reads: “Policing is a violent, anti-Black, settler institution that originated as slave patrols. Their primary mandate is to protect property and to militarily enforce White supremacist capitalism. They are doing their jobs as they are trained and paid to do. You can’t fix what isn’t broken. That’s why we fight for police and prison abolition.”

The other poster associates America with words and phrases such as “colonialism, genocide, slavery, imperialism, war on drugs, Jim Crow, and prison lands.”

What else?

In a statement to Fox News, the Los Angeles Unified School District confirmed that the posters will be taken down, though it made no mention of the flags.

“L.A. Unified is aware of the specific classroom decorations,” the district said. “The specific posters will be taken down. We maintain and uphold student and staff confidentiality and therefore cannot comment on any of our students or employees.”

In a separate statement to Parents Defending Education, the district at first seemed to defend the teacher’s decision to display controversial political memorabilia in class.

“Across the nearly 630,000 students and about 30,000 teachers district-wide, individual teachers decorate their rooms in a variety of ways, with some decorations being directly tied to or in support of our district curriculum, while others are inclined to adorn based on their freedom of expression and individuality,” that statement read.

Though it added: “While utilizing decorations in our learning environments, all L.A. Unified teachers are expected to adhere to district policies and to be mindful of our mission to educate children in a classroom that reflects all our policies of inclusion and respectful treatment of individual rights. Any displays that are determined to be overtly and objectively political or otherwise run afoul of our policies of inclusion and respectful treatment of others will be taken down and will be handled administratively.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

