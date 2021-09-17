http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/kwxBOqBI5Vw/

Right-wing activist Laura Loomer confirmed this week she has COVID-19 and the symptoms have been “brutal.” In the past, she expressed an interest in contracting the virus so she could prove it’s no worse than food poisoning.

“Just pray for me please,” she wrote on Gettr, a social media platform launched by Jason Miller, a former spokesperson for Donald Trump. “Can’t even begin to explain how brutal the body aches and nausea that come with covid are. I am in so much pain. This is honestly the worst part about it.”

Last year, Loomer said she wanted to “get COVID” just to prove she’d had “bouts of food poisoning that are more serious and life threatening than a hyped up virus.”

“Have you ever eaten bad fajitas? That will kill you faster than COVID,” she wrote on Parler, another social media app favored by conservatives. Loomer, known for her anti-Muslim views and a failed Congressional run in Florida, has been banned from Twitter for three years.

Though she’s not on the popular microblogging platform herself, Twitter users shared screenshots of her past Gettr posts about the pandemic and COVID-19 vaccines.

“I believe when a few years pass, we will see that the vaccines will have killed more people than COVID,” said one of Loomer’s old posts. “How is a vaccine ‘saving lives’ for a virus with a 99.7% recovery rate? A bad case of food poisoning is literally more lethal than COVID.”

Another post said, “People get COVID and don’t even know they have COVID. I know people who have cancer and are on chemo who got COVID and nothing happened to them.”

She called the virus “the biggest hoax” since the 2020 election.

Neither COVID-19 nor the election was a hoax, though numerous right-wing political figures have cast baseless doubt on the veracity of both. Over 670,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 since early 2020.

Loomer told her Gettr subscribers she received a Regeneron treatment, but is in a lot of pain and “will be sleeping” for the time being. She said she still does not plan on getting the vaccine.

