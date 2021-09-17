https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/laura-loomer-has-covid-democrats-are-praying-for-her-death/
“Hopefully my COVID diagnosis raises awareness about how COVID vaccines do not work and how Regeneron, HCQ, Azithromyacin, ZINC, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, NAC, Quercitin Dihydrate, and Ivermectin do work.
Leftists want Loomer to die…
Pray for Covid. pic.twitter.com/mHtAxoYLhv
— Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) September 17, 2021
White nationalist, anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist, and congressional candidate Laura Loomer now has covid. “I’m in so much pain,” she complained.
Let me refer you and all the Christo-fascists to Romans 6:23:
“The wages of sin are death.”
— Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) September 17, 2021
congratulations to Laura Loomer, the most recent graduate of Fuck Around And Find Out University
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) September 17, 2021