https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/572749-levar-burton-jeopardy-host-gig-wasnt-the-thing-for-me

LeVar Burton says after not being tapped as the next host of “Jeopardy!” it turns out that the coveted role “wasn’t the thing” that he “wanted after all.”

“The crazy thing is that when you set your sights on something, they say, ‘Be careful of what you wish for,'” the actor and former “Reading Rainbow” host said during a Thursday interview on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show.”

Burton, a self-described “longtime viewer,” pitched himself on social media as the next face of the quiz show following the death last year of legendary host Alex Trebek of pancreatic cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I made it public that I wanted it for myself, that it made sense to me,” Burton told host Trevor NoahTrevor NoahThe Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by AT&T – US grapples with ISIS attack Kayleigh McEnany: When Trump ‘was president, you didn’t see crisis after crisis’ ‘Daily Show’ pledges ‘brand new look and feel’ when it returns from summer hiatus MORE.

The 64-year-old former “Roots” star became one of several celebrities to serve as guest host of “Jeopardy!” over the summer after a swell of support and a viral campaign from his fans.

Mike Richards, a then-executive producer on the show, was named its new host in August. But just weeks later, Richards stepped down amid a controversy over past offensive comments he had made on a podcast.

“They went in a different direction with their show, which is their right,” Burton said. “And now I’m thinking, ‘Well it does kind of make sense. Let me see what I can do.'”

Burton suggested that another type of TV competition, fronted by him, could be in the works. “We’re trying to figure out the right game show for Levar Burton,” he said.

“I never thought about hosting any other game show outside of ‘Jeopardy!'” Burton said. “What I wanted was to compete. I mean I wanted the job, right? But then when I didn’t get it it was like ‘OK, well what’s next?'”

“Jeopardy!” announced Thursday that former champion Ken Jennings and “The Big Bang Theory’s” Mayim Bialik will share hosting duties on the show for the rest of 2021.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

