The world will never again be what it was. Those of us who love and cherish our heritage of freedom and liberty will be better prepared to deal with the new world order that demands and struggles to enforce conformity.

Authoritarianism is on the ascendancy. Freedom of thought and acts of conscience will be thoroughly suppressed. This is an age in which anyone who differs will be declared the enemy and pursued relentlessly.

Free elections will no longer be held between political parties with differing versions of how to seek the betterment of America. We will no longer have a succession of leaders of opposing views. Those now in power will never release their iron grasp willingly. You will never again have a ballot that determines the outcome of an election.

From now on, everything will be absolutely orchestrated as much as a drama you might once have seen on Broadway. The actors will never deviate from the script. There will be no ad-libs. There may be Freudian slips but those will be covered up immediately.

Who is the master playwright who has set this real-life stage play in motion? It is he who told Adam and Eve that they would not surely die if they disobeyed God’s command not to eat the fruit of the Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil. It is he who tempted Jesus Christ in the wilderness for 40 days. It is the father of lies. It is the fallen angel Lucifer, Satan, the Devil. If you’ve been taught that only wacko Christian fundamentalists would believe such a literal translation, just watch what is coming in the world very soon.

If scripture scares you, it should. Unless you have accepted Jesus Christ as your personal Lord and Savior.

Matthew 24

3 As Jesus was sitting on the Mount of Olives, the disciples came to him privately. “Tell us,” they said, “when will this happen, and what will be the sign of your coming and of the end of the age?” 4 Jesus answered: “Watch out that no one deceives you. 5 For many will come in my name, claiming, `I am the Christ,’ and will deceive many. 6 You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come. 7 Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. There will be famines and earthquakes in various places. 8 All these are the beginning of birth pains. 9 Then you will be handed over to be persecuted and put to death, and you will be hated by all nations because of me. 10 At that time many will turn away from the faith and will betray and hate each other, 11 and many false prophets will appear and deceive many people. 12 Because of the increase of wickedness, the love of most will grow cold, 13 but he who stands firm to the end will be saved.“

Does it sound like some contemporary author wrote those words about our present society? They were written by one of the disciples of Jesus who was with him daily for the three years of his earthly ministry nearly 2,000 years ago. There have been many dark epochs in human history. But, if you have eyes to see and ears to hear, you cannot honestly deny what a close fit our present-day is to that prophecy.

We live in a world where good is punished and evil is rewarded. You see it happening around you all the time. God is not causing this. It is the result of that wrong decision made by Adam and Eve. They believed the devil’s lie rather than God’s Truth. So God let all of us who are their descendants find out for ourselves the consequences of trying to elevate our mortal finite minds as the ultimate authority.

John 3

20 Everyone who does evil hates the light, and will not come into the light for fear that their deeds will be exposed. 21 But whoever lives by the truth comes into the light, so that it may be seen plainly that what they have done has been done in the sight of God.

This is neither a sermon nor an abstract lesson in theology. Let’s think of this in terms of what we are experiencing right now. When you write a thoughtful counterpoint to an authoritarian government edict, you are accused of disrespect, disloyalty, disobedience, impertinence, and obvious stupidity for failing to see the inherent superiority of government officials. What you will never see is a thoughtful substantive point-by-point response to your concerns. You are not considered worthy to have an answer. They are right and you are wrong. They don’t have to explain themselves, they can do what they do because they have the power to do it. You don’t deserve to be treated as an equal. Perhaps your parents told you when you were a little child, “because I told you so”. When you elect someone to a political office, they are not a surrogate for your mother and father.

The dilemma today for people who still consider all sides of an issue to make an informed decision is where to obtain reliable trustworthy information, input and feedback. I guarantee you that it will never emanate from the mainstream media. Nor will it ever leak from the ivory towers of power in Washington DC, the 50 state capitals or many city halls in America. Deceit, greed and corruption are what got these people where they are. Don’t be a Pollyanna who trusts them to do the right thing. They never will and the longer you delay taking responsibility for your own life, the more difficult it will be down the road.

Most of us just want to be left alone to live our own lives. But, that will never happen again. Not in America. Nowhere. The worst thing we can do is to allow ourselves to be co-opted into surrendering our integrity. They will inflict death by 1,000 cuts.

Today they will require you to take a potentially fatal vaccine contrary to your better judgment. Then they will tell you to take an endless succession of boosters indefinitely. They will continue to move back the goalposts. Don’t be the rabbit chasing the carrot on a stick because you will never, never get it. They say, just do this and then that will be enough. Then they add on one additional mandate after another.

Today here in Hawaii, you cannot eat in a restaurant, exercise in the gym or study in a library unless you are one of the vaccinated. My question is, do we put on the yellow star today or does that come later. I do realize this is Yom Kippur. This is not equivalent to the Holocaust. But, once they categorize you as a dangerous segment of society based upon their paranoia and prejudice, once they encourage others to become vigilantes, once they declare that you have no rights independent of what they temporarily deign to give you, you are already on the slippery slope to perdition.

“God who gave us life gave us liberty. Can the liberties of a nation be secure when we have removed a conviction that these liberties are the gift of God? Indeed I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just, that His justice cannot sleep forever.”

Thomas Jefferson, Author of the Declaration of Independence, 3rd President of the United States of America, realized that the government does not grant our liberties, rather the government must recognize and respect that we have these liberties as a gift of Almighty God. We won’t hear eloquent words of wisdom like these from the current occupant of the Oval Office. Instead, he will tell us it’s not about liberty or freedom, just get the d*mn vaccination because I told you to.

When America has fallen so far from our origins, we will never regain our heritage. Do not expect an empire in decline to ever restore its glory. Ironically, they used to call the United States flag “Old Glory”! Now they just stomp on it and call it a dangerous, racist, unconscionable symbol.

I cannot help but use reason and logic. That is my education, my training, my nature. But that simply will not fly in today’s society. An articulate framing of the issues will be met by ignorance, being ignored and eventual hostility when they cannot defend the indefensible, when they have no answers to serious questions.

There will always be a remnant of individuals who think for themselves and who essay to do what is right because it is right. But, this will be in a milieu of a brainwashed mass of humanity who simply submit and do as they are told. When they can’t handle the message, their only resort is to attack the messenger.

This is not an easy time to be such a messenger. Jesus said that when the message of His Gospel (Good News) is preached in all the world, then He will return to set things straight. He came the first time as a Lamb Who did not overthrow the Roman Empire. But when He comes back, He will come as a Lion. Every knee shall bow and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord.

It’s easy to compose words in a secular context. But when it comes to the spiritual, somebody is sure to take offense. Today I’m not writing to the powers-that-be. They have already sealed their own fate. I’m just trying to help fulfill the Great Commission to share the love of Jesus Christ with a world which has no other hope.

When you can’t trust your President, your Governor, your Mayor or even your neighbor, perhaps not even your own children, you realize that there is only One Creator Who loved us so much that He came into the world in human form to pay the penalty for our sins, taking the punishment we deserve, to suffer an agonizing death on a cruel cross, to resurrect and ascend back to Heaven that we might have life eternal.

Whether you spend four or even five score years here on earth, what will it have been worth if you forfeit your soul? That’s why I believe it is a blessing rather than a curse to live in this day and age. It’s no longer possible to be apathetic and lulled into a sense of complacency. The words of the Bible are no longer just written on parchment and translated into every dialect on earth, they are unfolding where we live and breathe and have our being at this very moment.

I have always been a person who loves history and is nostalgic for the bygone era. That is gone. That which is to come is even better yet. No athletic contest is rewarding if your opponent just concedes. But if you fight the good fight and you prevail, you realize that the pain and the struggle were worth the trophy.

Salvation is not earned. It is a free gift of God. But unless we persevere to the end against all odds, we will fall by the wayside. Unlike today’s human leaders, God does not keep moving the goalposts. If you are still with me at this point, you realize that earthly satisfaction is but a placebo.

Rather than being distracted by wars, rumors of wars and the deprivation of our liberties, let us realize this ephemeral struggle is not worthy to be compared to the ultimate victory which was sealed when Jesus overcame evil and death. If you lived in any other age in the history of the world, you would be assured that one day your mortal body would die. We are nearing the conclusion of the 70th week of Daniel. The human drama has reached its final act. The curtain will soon fall.

Revelation 21

3b “Look! God’s dwelling place is now among the people, and he will dwell with them. They will be his people, and God Himself will be with them and be their God. 4 ‘He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death’ or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.”

