https://100percentfedup.com/live-life-bill-maher-brutally-trolls-jimmy-kimmel-and-liberal-media-over-covid-video/

Bill Maher was interviewed by Jimmy Kimmel and did a fantastic job of pointing out that the liberal media has scared the “sh*t” out of people.

He says “live life” and then slams Kimmel and Howard Stern for being “paranoid” about COVID.

His best line is his last one: “I’m for whatever is getting America back to where I can see the James Bond movie in the theater.”

Maher also called out the media in April for their “panic porn”:

Trending: “You’re not American!”…Black Patriot Raises Hell in Brooklyn Restaurant for Being Denied Service [Video]

“Don’t spin me when it comes to my health,” says Bill Maher in his 7-minute monologue railing on the globalist response to Covid in America. He described it quite accurately as “Panic Porn.”

In the end “All the paranoia was bullsh*t!”

“US media reported almost 90% bad news,” says Maher while citing a study. “When all of our sources for medical information have an agenda to spin us…you end up with a badly misinformed population”

And, studies show the left is wildly misinformed on Covid because of their dependence on establishment media. Maher cited one study that suggested “almost 70% of Democrats are wildly off…and have a greatly exaggerated view of the dangers of Covid-2,” believing that 20% to over 50% of those who get Covid end up in the hospital (the actual number is much closer to 1%).

He then hammered the governors in Democrat states for their terrible Covid responses in comparison to the Republican-led states. In addition, he acknowledged the fact that Texas and Florida are doing fantastically, especially since reopening 100% in March, and said this is likely because people are going outside and enjoying nature in the sun.

“The states with the highest share of schools that are still closed are blue states!” decried Maher. Bill also insisted that going outside and taking proven remedies are the best thing you can do. “The beach is the best place to avoid it. Sunlight is the best disinfectant and vitamin D is the key to a robust immune system.”

After noting that non-liberal media outlets have faults that progressives point out on a daily basis, Maher then noted that leftist media outlets must also pay a price for their poor coverage of things like Covid

“Shouldn’t liberal media have to answer for: ‘How did your side wind up believing such a bunch of crap about Covid?”

But that wasn’t all. Maher also praised Florida governor Ron DeSantis’ Covid response and his thorough knowledge of scientific data and literature. He suggested that this is why he “protected his most vulnerable population–the elderly–way better than the governor or New York.” The governor of New York is Cuomo, who is embroiled in numerous scandals, including several sexual harassment scandals and a much more serious charge that he is responsible for the deaths of 10s of thousands of elderly patients who he forced into nursing homes to die during the pandemic. Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan is also accused of similar crimes that the media ignores.

Maher, ever the progressive, also falsely claimed that Trump encouraged people to “literally ingest Clorox” and blamed Trump for many deaths while accusing conservatives of their own brand of stupidity.

However, he spent almost the entire monologue hammering the liberal media and establishment celebrity scientists who fed people lies for a year about Covid and vaccines, causing no one to trust them. He also scolded everyone, correctly, for not creating massive wellness campaigns to promote healthy weight, eating, and exercise which promotes an immune system that is the greatest defense against viruses. He did this by highlighting the fact that obese/overweight people make up 78% of those hospitalized with Covid, yet no one is allowed to mention it because would be ‘insensitive’ to do so.

If only Maher could have been so reasonable throughout 2020 and spoken up when it mattered more. Hopefully he will continue to speak out. If so, he will gain more respect from those on all sides of this issue.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

