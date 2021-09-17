https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/marjorie-taylor-greene-gun-raffle-50-caliber/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
MTG is giving away a .50 Cal Barrett M82A1 sniper rifle
Don’t skip the ending of this video
If you can’t see this Rumble video, turn off your AD and privacy blockers. CFP runs zero ads.
“Joe Biden armed an Islamic Terrorist Nation with $83 Billion of weapons. Now I’m doing a gun giveaway of my own — but for AMERICANS ONLY.”
About the Barrett M82A1:
- Caliber: 50 BMG
- Model: M82A1
- Stock Finish: Flat Dark Earth
- Action: Semi-auto
- Barrel Length Range: 29″
- Sights: Flip Up Iron Rear
- Capacity: 10+1
- Muzzle: Double Chamber Brake
- Grips: Black Polymer
- Hand: Right
- Overall Length: 57″
- Receiver Finish: Flat Dark Earth Cerakote
- Receiver Material: Metal
- Safety: Lever
- Stock Finish Group: Brown
- Stock Material: Synthetic
- Trigger: Standard
- Twist: 1:15″
- Weight: 32.72 Lbs
- Barrel Description: Fluted
- Barrel Finish: Black Phosphate
- Barrel Length: 29″
Enter FREE to win here — www.GreeneGun.com