MTG is giving away a .50 Cal Barrett M82A1 sniper rifle

Don’t skip the ending of this video

“Joe Biden armed an Islamic Terrorist Nation with $83 Billion of weapons. Now I’m doing a gun giveaway of my own — but for AMERICANS ONLY.”

About the Barrett M82A1:

Caliber: 50 BMG

Model: M82A1

Stock Finish: Flat Dark Earth

Action: Semi-auto

Barrel Length Range: 29″

Sights: Flip Up Iron Rear

Capacity: 10+1

Muzzle: Double Chamber Brake

Grips: Black Polymer

Hand: Right

Overall Length: 57″

Receiver Finish: Flat Dark Earth Cerakote

Receiver Material: Metal

Safety: Lever

Stock Finish Group: Brown

Stock Material: Synthetic

Trigger: Standard

Twist: 1:15″

Weight: 32.72 Lbs

Barrel Description: Fluted

Barrel Finish: Black Phosphate

Barrel Length: 29″

Enter FREE to win here — www.GreeneGun.com