Set your DVRs – North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson, Sara Carter, and Pete Hegseth will be this week’s guests on “Unfiltered With Dan Bongino,” which airs on Fox News at 10PM ET.

Robinson previously appeared on Unfiltered back in June to slam critical race theory propaganda, and published an op-ed this week in the Washington Examiner with Rep. Ted Budd documenting how North Carolina is fighting back against it. Robinson has been leading the charge against leftist indoctrination in North Carolina, having established a task force on political indoctrination in public schools back in March known as F.A.C.T.S. (Fairness and Accountability in the Classroom for Teachers and Students.”

Sara Carter is a Fox News contributor and host of The Sara Carter Show, and Hegseth is a former Army National Guard officer who used to run Vets for Freedom and Concerned Veterans for America, and currently co-hosts Fox & Friends Weekend.

Unfiltered continued crushing in the ratings last week, drawing in 1,513,000 viewers, including 209,000 in the 25-54 demo.

