Just a few days ago, the Democrats celebrated their first victory since Joe Biden became President. With numerous disasters and scandals, the Democrats pulled out all the stops to help California Governor Gavin Newsom retain his position. And while some wanted him recalled, he withstood the storm and is still Governor.

But that doesn’t mean the Democrats have time to celebrate as a Michigan lawmaker, who is also a Democrat, made headlines when he was stripped of his role after he resisted arrest for drunk driving and actually attempted to escape the jail that was holding him.

As if part of a movie, State Representative Jewell Jones was removed from his role on Thursday by Republican House Speaker Jason Wentworth. The judgment was officially handed down when prosecutors presented evidence showing that while at the Livingston County Jail, Jones tried to smuggle a handcuff key in. Following the decision to strip Jones of his role, he was also revoked a bond on Tuesday by the county judge.

Discussing the matter, Wentworth said, “Rep. Jewell Jones’s increasingly disruptive and distracting behavior in the months following his April arrest has eroded my confidence in his ability to conduct the people’s work. That behavior hit a new low yesterday when he appears to have made a bizarre attempt to escape from jail, potentially resulting in two new charges. Action must be taken to protect the public’s interest. I am now removing Rep. Jones from all House committees and encouraging him to use that time to make changes and take control of his actions.”

Wentworth added, “The Michigan House of Representatives will continue to make sure he has access to every service and every bit of support we have to help him on his journey. I sincerely hope he finally takes advantage of those opportunities and gets the help he needs. The people he serves are counting on him to do so.”

House Democratic Leader Donna Lasinki wouldn’t comment on Wentworth’s decision but decided to focus on the road ahead for Jones. “Rep. Jones is facing an increasing number of serious charges. Our priority is providing him with the support he needs to meet these challenges and stay healthy. We are focused on ensuring Rep. Jones has a fair pathway to accountability so we can move forward together. These are serious charges. It’s important to let the investigation proceed and the legal process play out so all the facts can come to light.”

