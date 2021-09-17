https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/572712-more-than-10000-haitian-migrants-await-processing-under-bridge-in

Roughly 10,000 mostly Haitian migrants were crowded under a border bridge in South Texas awaiting processing Thursday, prompting U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to announce it was sending additional agents to address the massive influx.

CBP said in a statement to multiple new outlets that “Border Patrol is increasing its manpower in the Del Rio Sector and coordinating efforts” within the Department of Homeland Security “and other relevant federal, state and local partners to immediately address the current level of migrant encounters and to facilitate a safe, humane and orderly process.”

“To prevent injuries from heat-related illness, the shaded area underneath Del Rio International Bridge is serving as a temporary staging site while migrants wait to be taken into USBP custody,” the agency added.

ADVERTISEMENT

CBP went on to say that it had provided drinking water, towels and portable toilets for migrants to use as they wait for processing.

Jon Anfinsen, the top Border Patrol union official in the Del Rio Sector, told The Washington Post, “We’re scrambling to bring every resource we can, but it’s a logistical nightmare.”

“We’re pulling agents from across the country to help, but they’re not going to be there today, and we’re just trying to keep heads above water,” he added.

The crowded area comes as recent CBP figures noted that more than 29,000 Haitians have arrived along the border in the past 11 months, including mixed-nationality families who have had children born in South American countries like Brazil or Chile.

Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano (D) tweeted Thursday evening that he had requested assistance from federal officials, noting that there had been 10,503 migrants counted under the bridge.

“This morning we started at 8,200,” he wrote. “President BidenJoe BidenTrump endorses challenger in Michigan AG race On The Money: Democrats get to the hard part Health Care — GOP attorneys general warn of legal battle over Biden’s vaccine mandate MORE, have you been briefed on the ongoing crisis yet?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Good evening from Del Río, TX. 10,503 (as of 6:45pm, September 16, 2021) migrants under the Del Río International Bridge. This morning we started at 8,200. President Biden, have you been briefed on the ongoing crisis yet? @POTUS @VP @WhiteHouse @DHSgov @cnnbrk @FoxNews @ABC — Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano (@BrunoRalphy) September 17, 2021

Republicans seized on the influx to condemn the Biden administration for its handling of the surge in migrants at the southern border over the past year, with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by National Industries for the Blind – Schumer: Dem unity will happen eventually; Newsom prevails The Memo: Like the dress or not, Ocasio-Cortez is driving the conversation again Ocasio-Cortez defends attendance of Met Gala amid GOP uproar MORE (R) tweeting a video of himself from the Del Rio bridge, writing, “This manmade disaster was caused by Joe Biden.”

I am on the ground in Del Rio, Texas tonight. As of this moment, there are 10,503 illegal aliens under the Del Rio International Bridge. This manmade disaster was caused by Joe Biden. #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/VpzkrH1zyb — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 17, 2021

The administration has said that it will continue to expel migrants under the coronavirus-era Title 42 of the public health code, though human rights advocates have criticized officials for resuming repatriation flights to Haiti amid the country’s ongoing political, economic and environmental disasters.

The Hill has reached out to CBP for further comment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

