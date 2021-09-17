https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-joy-reid-ben-shapiro-tucker-carlson-anti-vax-white-nationalists-support-nicki-minaj?utm_campaign=64469

Kubera.com Track all your assets in one place—Traditional & Crypto with

On Thursday night, MSNBC host Joy Reid let her latest opinions about the Nicki Minaj saga fly, calling out Ben Shapiro and Tucker Carlson for being white nationalists and anti-vaxxers that cheer on Minaj only because they want her in their camp.

“But the worst part of all this honestly is not even the personal attacks. The worst part is who is enjoying this so much. People like white nationalist curious, Viktor Orban enthusiasts, and no friend of hip hop or non white people period, Tucker Carlson,” said Reid in Thursday’s episode of The Reid Out.

“Nicki Minaj endorsed this clip of his yesterday where he praises her for ‘enraging the political class.’ And when people responded that she might not want to be associated with a white nationalist, she essentially gave into the rights favorite talking point that somehow celebrities are not allowed to agree with Republicans,” Reid continued.

Reid goes on to say that “the Ben Shapiro’s and other right wing bomb throwers” aren’t applauding Minaj’s comments because they want her to have free speech, “what they want is a vehicle to drag as many of her fans into their anti-vax camp as they can.”

“They need and crave authentic members of the culture, hip hop culture,” Reid noted.

Reid said that they look down on “that culture and hate that culture,” and that they would “never ever, ever support someone like Nicki Minaj other than to pull her onto their team.”

“Case in point, Laura Ingraham once criticized President Obama for just meeting with Ms. Minaj citing the profanity in her lyrics, but they need her right now,” said Reid. “And let’s not forget the freakout the right had over the WAP lyrics by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion or Lil Nas X for giving the devil a lap dance in a music video.”

“The right has no use for people in the culture until they’re useful for the purposes of hurting people in the culture,” Reid continued.

Earlier this week, Reid called out Minaj for her tweets saying that she would get vaccinated once she felt she had “done enough research.”

In response to Minaj’s tweets, Reid said “you have a platform that is 22 million followers. For you to use your platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives. My God! For you to use your platform and put them in the position of dying from a disease they don’t have to die from…as a fan, I am so sad that you did that.”

Minaj slammed back at Reid on Twitter later that evening, calling her an “Uncle Tomiana.”

“This is what happens when you’re so thirsty to down another black woman (by the request of the white man), that you didn’t bother to read all my tweets. ‘My God SISTER do better’ imagine getting ur dumb ass on tv a min after a tweet to spread a false narrative about a black woman,” Minaj wrote.

Minaj went a step farther, calling Reid “a lying homophobic c**n.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

