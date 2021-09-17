https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/nasty-ohio-rino-voted-trump-impeachment-decides-not-run-reelection/
Another nasty RINO bites the dust.
The Daily Mail reports that Ohio Representative Anthony Gonzalez won’t be running for reelection.
Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, who voted to impeach Donald Trump and faced a brutal primary against the former president’s protege, announced that he won’t seek reelection in 2022.
Gonzalez, once a top recruit for the House GOP, announced his retirement with another denunciation of the president he once sought to boost, calling him ‘a cancer for the country.’
TRENDING: The Gateway Pundit Announces: AMERICAN GULAG – The Informational Website on the Jan. 6 Political Prisoners
Gonzalez was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump following the January 6 Capitol riot. Trump was acquitted in the Senate of ‘incitement of insurrection,’ and the two-term Rep. Gonzalez ended up getting censured by his own state party.
Gonzalez had a promising future in politics after having played wide receiver at Ohio State. But unfortunately, he was dishonest and a loser. No real conservative could possibly place themself against President Trump after all he did for this country. When Gonzalez voted for impeachment he showed that he was against the majority of Americans who voted for President Trump.