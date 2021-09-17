https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/nasty-ohio-rino-voted-trump-impeachment-decides-not-run-reelection/

The Daily Mail reports that Ohio Representative Anthony Gonzalez won’t be running for reelection.

Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, who voted to impeach Donald Trump and faced a brutal primary against the former president’s protege, announced that he won’t seek reelection in 2022.

Gonzalez, once a top recruit for the House GOP, announced his retirement with another denunciation of the president he once sought to boost, calling him ‘a cancer for the country.’

Gonzalez was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump following the January 6 Capitol riot. Trump was acquitted in the Senate of ‘incitement of insurrection,’ and the two-term Rep. Gonzalez ended up getting censured by his own state party.