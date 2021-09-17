https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-17-covid-cases-public-schools-fully-vaccinated.html

We continue to be told that extra-authoritarian measures need to be forcibly imposed on the nation’s public school children in order to keep the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) at bay. But one of them, Fauci Flu shots, is making students sicker than ever before.

According to the latest data out of Illinois, an overwhelming majority of new Chinese Virus “cases” are occurring in “fully vaccinated” students who rolled up their sleeves in obedience to Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Biden White House. Only a tiny fraction of new cases is occurring in the “unvaccinated.”

A whopping 82 percent of new Wuhan Flu cases are fully vaccinated children who were told by their superiors and the government that getting injected would keep them “safe” against the threat of Chinese Germs. It turns out that this claim was a lie.

Gov. Pritzker had previously ordered through a “mandate,” which is not law, that all public school students and staff members in Illinois receive all doses of the Chinese Flu jab as a condition of getting an education and remaining employed. Many of them obeyed, but some did not.

Those who defied the government’s fascist orders are now doing just fine, while their obedient counterparts have destroyed immune systems that make them prone to infection, as is now being seen.

Illinois schools now calling for “90 percent or higher” vaccine compliance in order to attain “herd immunity”

Now that it is undeniably obvious that the “vaccines” have failed to do what we were told they would do, Illinois public schools are doubling down by claiming that the “Delta variant” is to blame.

“Earlier in the pandemic, the overall target for approaching herd immunity was 70 percent of our population fully vaccinated,” one school announced.

“However, the Delta variant has changed the equation. According to our most recent guidance, we should aim for a fully vaccinated rate of closer to 90 percent or higher.”

So, to fix the problems caused by the jabs, more people need to get said jabs, according to Illinois public schools. This is public school “logic,” folks.

The more people get vaccinated, the more sickness is spreading. And yet, Illinois public schools want to just keep the nightmare going by pushing the shots on all remaining healthy people who have not succumbed to getting injected.

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) is trying to set the record straight by warning anyone who will listen that the worst outbreaks are occurring in areas of the world like Illinois where the jabs are being pushed most aggressively.

“The U.K. is among the most highly vaccinated countries in the world, but it is experiencing a third wave of coronavirus infections reportedly largely due to the spread of the Delta variant of the virus,” CHD announced.

“Other highly vaccinated countries like Israel are also experiencing a new wave of coronavirus infections due to the Delta variant.”

Speaking of Israel, the vast majority of new cases there are also in the “fully vaccinated,” just as is the case at Illinois public schools. When will people finally wake up to the truth that the jabs are the disease?

“Isn’t it funny how few youngsters were getting sick before the jab, and now that they’re forcing people to take it, WuFlu is running rampant through the schools along with ever-mounting numbers of vaccine injuries and deaths,” asked one commenter at LifeSiteNews. “How many more have to die before the world wakes up?”

“Surprise, surprise, surprise: They really are trying to kill us all,” another wrote.

Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) mania has become a pandemic in and of itself. To keep up with the latest, visit Libtards.news.

