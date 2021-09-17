https://100percentfedup.com/rapper-nicki-minaj-punches-back-after-twitter-suspends-her-for-asking-questions-about-covid-jab-i-will-never-use-twitter-again-its-scary-when-they-start-telling-you-that-you-can/

It all started when Minaj tweeted about NYC’s Met requiring the COVID jab to attend their annual Gala event. Minaj tweeted, “if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now.”

She added, “In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one”

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Then, in another tweet only minutes later, Minaj revealed that her cousin wouldn’t get the [COVID] vaccine because his friend in Trinidad got the vaccine and became impotent. She wrote: “His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married; now the girl called off the wedding.” Minaj told her 22 million followers to “pray on it” and “make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.”

My cousin in Trinidad won't get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you're comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

A fan responded to Minaj’s tweet, saying: “I had to get the vaccine cause they wouldn’t let me look for a job or get a job and to earn some money and know im unsure about getting the second vaccine,” to which Minaj replied: “I know babe. A lot of countries won’t let ppl work w/o the vaccine. I’d def recommend they get the vaccine. They have to feed their families. I’m sure I’ll b vaccinated as well cuz I have to go on tour, etc.”

I know babe. A lot of countries won’t let ppl work w/o the vaccine. I’d def recommend they get the vaccine. They have to feed their families. I’m sure I’ll b vaccinated as well cuz I have to go on tour, etc. https://t.co/7SK5Df0yBf — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

At no time did Minaj ever tell anyone not to get the vaccine, but the unhinged Left, who can’t accept that anyone should have the free will to make up their mind about accepting a COVID jab, went after her—-hard.

One of the first leftists to condemn her tweet about suggesting people pray before making the decision to get the vax was none other than loudmouth, low-ratings MSNBC host Joy Reid.

Minaj wasted no time reminding her friends that Joy Reid is simply a black woman taking orders from white men behind the scenes at MSNBC. Minaj compared Reid to an Uncle Tom, calling her “uncle tomiana.”

The two white men sittin there nodding their heads cuz this uncle tomiana doing the work chile. How sad.

The two white men sittin there nodding their heads cuz this uncle tomiana doing the work chile. How sad. https://t.co/4UviONyTHy — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

Top-rated Fox News host Tucker Carlson came to the defense of Minaj last night in his opening segment. In his remarks, Carlson said Minaj’s comment about “praying” before you make your decision is what really upset the Left.

Tucker Carlson’s Opening Segment About @NICKIMINAJ Being Censored For Asking Questions About The Vaccine “If you allow people to force you to take drugs you don’t want, you’re done. They own you. You’re no longer free.” #FreeNicki pic.twitter.com/AlzONkJJXN — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) September 16, 2021

Nicki Minaj retweeted a segment from his show and was mercilessly attacked and accused of supporting a “White supremacist” for retweeting Carlon’s segment where he defends her right to free speech.

Minaj revealed that she was invited to the White House.

BLM activist, Obama ass kisser and CNN host Don Lemon quickly shot down Minaj’s claim, saying that she was only offered a conversation with a doctor and NOT a visit to the White House.

A source tells CNN that @NICKIMINAJ was offered a conversation with a doctor to clarify the efficacy and side effects of the vaccine not a visit to the White House. A White House statement is coming shortly. — Don Lemon (@donlemon) September 16, 2021

Nicki Minaj, who is a huge proponent of free speech responded on Instagram with a 14:35 -minute audio, slamming the White House for lying about inviting her and Twitter for their disgusting censorship. National File provided partial transcripts of her rant on Instagram:

You should be able to ask questions about anything you’re putting inside your body. We ask a bunch of questions about the most simple things… But you can’t just innocently ask a question about something going in your body? I remember going to China and they were telling us that you can’t speak out against the people in power there. I remember all of us thinking, oh okay, well we understand and we respect the laws here, and that it’s so different where we live… Don’t y’all see that we are now living in that time, where people will turn their back on you… People will isolate you if you simply speak and ask a question.

In what may not be a surprise to some, Minaj added that many other musical artists feel the same way as her, “but they’re afraid to speak up” for fear of the same backlash happening to them. “I will never use Twitter again,” she added, noting that her ban from Twitter was making her think “that there’s something bigger” happening with censorship in general around the COVID vaccine:

I kept on seeing all these people with all these conspiracy theories I was like, oh what, please. But what in the world scared y’all that much that made you disable my f**king Twitter? I have not put out anything that I said was a fact about anything. I simply said we should be able to ask questions and speak. It’s scary when they start telling you that you can’t ask questions about anything… Listen to me. Please. Open your fucking eyes. Open your eyes! That’s all.

Here’s Minaj’s Instagram post with audio of her rant:

