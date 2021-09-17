https://thelibertydaily.com/nicki-minaj-posts-phone-numbers-of-reporters-harassing-her-family-in-trinidad/

Singer Nicki Minaj is mad. She’s so mad she’s posting phone numbers and screen captures of conversations with reporters trying to get the scoop on her family members in Trinidad. Some of her millions of fans have taken it on themselves to harass the reporters as a result.

It all started earlier in the week when Minaj expressed her hesitancy over the Covid-19 injections. She told a story about a friend of her cousin in Trinidad who had a very bad experience following his jabs.

Media outlets have been trying to score interviews with the cousin and the cousin’s friend with no luck. At least two reporters have gone too far in Minaj’s book, so she posted their phone numbers on Instagram. She called out one of the reporters who was making veiled threats against her cousin.

Minaj began by posting the conversation between her cousin and The Guardian reporter Sharlene Rampersad:

Next, Minaj made threats.

Minaj then posted the contact information for Daily Mail reporter James Fielding.

Minaj then turned her attention back to Rampersad:

Shortly after the posts went up and Minaj started Tweeting at her, Rampersad deleted her Twitter account.

Less than an hour after deleting her accounts, Rampersad appeared to reactivate them. Here are Minaj’s Tweets that were directed at her:

So far, neither Instagram nor Twitter has taken action against Minaj, though they probably will. Twitter suspended her account temporarily after the anti-vaxx Tweets. Adding this spat to the mix may get her banned permanently. Let’s hope not. Any voice of resolve regarding the innjections is a necessary one as we fight the medical dictatorship.

