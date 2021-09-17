https://www.toddstarnes.com/opinion/watch-new-orleans-mayor-gets-up-in-face-of-patron-at-upscale-bar/

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell got up in the face of a constituent at an upscale bar who dared to criticize her recent hurricane evacuation plans.

“What do you have to say to me,” she said over and over and over again. “You called my name. I’m right here.”

“The cell phone video, shot in the Polo Club Lounge in the upscale Gravier Street hotel Wednesday night, showed the mayor standing next to a man seated at the bar in what appeared to be a heated conversation about Cantrell’s evacuation decisions ahead of Hurricane Ida,” Nola.com reported.

The mayor was not asked to leave the bar.

