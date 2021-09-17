https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/572851-parents-of-gabby-petitos-boyfriend-say-the-havent-seen-him

The parents of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend Brian Laundrie say they haven’t seen their son since Tuesday.

North Port, Fla. police spokesman Josh Taylor made the disclosure Friday on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” after police and the FBI searched the Laundrie home.

“They are now claiming that they have not seen their son since Tuesday,” Taylor said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have been trying all week to talk to his family, to talk to Brian, and now they have called us,” says North Port, FL PIO Josh Taylor of Gabby Petito’s fiancé. “We have gone to the home and they are saying that now they have not seen their son… it is another twist.” pic.twitter.com/wSwFq2zRk8 — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) September 18, 2021

Petito and Laundrie took a cross-country road trip from New York, where her parents live. The couple had documented their journey on social media.

However, Petito hasn’t been seen since Aug. 24, and Laundrie returned to Florida alone on Sept. 1 with Petito’s van. Her family reported her missing after Sept. 11.

Police officially named Laundrie a person of interest in the case on Wednesday.

Laundrie couldn’t release the details surrounding the police’s conversation with his parents, but said that Friday marked the first time authorities had spoken with them.

North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison told CNN earlier on Friday that Laundrie was not in the home.

“He’s physically not in the home as far as I’m aware right now,” Garrison said in the earlier interview. “He could be anywhere.”

Taylor said police had been trying to speak with his family all week, and were finally called to the home on Friday.

“We have gone to the home and they are saying that now they have not seen their son,” he continued. “It is another twist in the story, for sure.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

