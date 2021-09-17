https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/part-2-tgps-john-burns-cara-castronuova-talk-american-gulag-bannon-war-room-video/

The Gateway Pundit launched www.AmericanGULAG.org, an informational site about the more than six hundred and thirty (630) people Joe Biden continues to imprison and persecute, largely for entering a public building on January 6, 2021.

The overwhelming majority of Biden’s January 6th political prisoners are peaceful patriots, mothers, fathers, grandmothers, grandfathers, sisters and brothers whose crime was walking into a public building to protest. The emerging totalitarian uniparty decided to weaponize the Department of Injustice and persecute Donald Trump/America First/anti-oligarchy supporters.

** Please donate to the AmericanGulag and the families of the Jan. 6 political prisoners here.

Gateway Pundit’s AmericanGULAG.org site features enormous amounts of information on each of the prisoners and will be updated on continuing basis, providing opportunities to donate to the prisoners’ legal funds, their lawsuits, where and how to send them letters of encouragement, and news articles about their situation.

At 11:15 a.m. ET, American Gulag Editor John Burns and Assistant Editor Cara Castronuovo joined Steve Bannon on The War Room to discuss how the website hopes to make a difference by bringing awareness to and justice for the largest number of American political prisoners in US history.

John and Cara were exceptional.

This is well worth your time.

Watch Part 1

Watch Part 2

