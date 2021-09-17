https://hotair.com/karen-townsend/2021/09/17/pelosi-trashes-gop-as-a-cult-while-traveling-in-the-u-k-n416498

Speaker Pelosi is in the U.K. for the G7 Heads of Parliament Conference. At an event in Cambridge, the speaker used the opportunity to trash Republicans and randomly offer up some advice for the party. She said that Republicans are bad for America and members of a cult. Whatever happened to leaving domestic politics at the water’s edge?

Imagine being a European politician in that audience and listening to this unhinged 81-year-old woman go off on an American political party. She went through a list of standard Democrat talking points against Republicans. She even tried to get the audience to believe that she has some Republican friends. Talk about gaslighting the audience. Who is she referring to, Adam Kinzinger? She wanted to make sure she called Republicans racist and against liberal gun control fantasies.

“I say to my Republican friends and I do have some,” Pelosi said at an event in Cambridge, England, prompting laughter from the audience. “Take back your party. You’re the Grand Old Party of America, you’ve done wonderful things for our country. You now have been hijacked by a cult that is just not good for our country.” Pelosi continued, “Take back your party, do not let it continue to be dominated by those who want to suppress the vote because they have no positive message to win.” The San Francisco Democrat added that Republicans “disrespect the beautiful diversity of America” and said that GOP members of Congress don’t support background checks on guns.

Her plan, she continued, is to use H.R.1 to redistrict Republicans out of office. H.R.1, the For the People Act, is the product of The Squad and Pelosi coming together to pass legislation that would create a permanent Democrat majority. It’s for the good of the country, you know.

Pelosi said that the party needs to reflect the positions of Republican voters across the country rather than allegiance to former President Donald Trump and suggested one way to accomplish that is by passing the Democrats’ voting rights bill H.R. 1, which would “have redistricting in a way that is, again, agnostic along the lines of the Voting Rights Act. It may not benefit Democrats but it would benefit the country because it would make Republican districts more open to people other than the ones that are in Congress now.”

Trump remains very popular among a large percentage of Republican voters. He may or may not run again in 2024. Meanwhile, he lives rent-free in the heads of many Democrats, especially the elderly ones who seem unable to move on. Joe Biden, for example, can’t make a speech without slamming Republicans and reaching back to Trump’s administration to blame his own inability to find success in his presidency. Biden, you’ll recall, ran on a return to normal, to put the grown-ups back in charge, and on unifying the country. He has done none of that. Pelosi is a key player on Team Biden.

Democrats trashing Republicans overseas is growing more routine. During the Trump administration, John Kerry and Joe Biden, as well as Barack Obama, felt empowered to cross the pond and spout off against him and his voters. Remember when Joe Biden assured his audience during a European conference that Trump wouldn’t be around much longer?

When Pelosi was delivering her advice – “Take back your party” – to whom was she speaking in the room? Did she think that Americans were hanging on her words? Most of us didn’t even know she was there until her remarks became public. The conference is about the workings of governments and public officials. She shows no self-awareness either here or abroad.

“It is a privilege to join my G7 colleagues in the United Kingdom to discuss a top priority for legislatures and governments across the world: how to balance security and openness, particularly in light of challenges from the coronavirus pandemic, cyberthreats and terrorism,” Pelosi said in a statement. “Public access to the workings of government is a cornerstone of democracy, and it is therefore imperative that parliaments and legislatures remain as open and transparent to the public as possible. We need to hear from – and be accountable to – those we are privileged to represent, as we work to deliver results in their lives.”

Pelosi and Biden show neither transparency nor accountability for their actions. Pelosi famously said Congress had to pass a bill (Obamacare) to find out what’s in it. Biden issues sweeping statements as though they are policy and offers no details. The southern border is wide open, so no security there, and Biden’s tragically botched withdrawal from Afghanistan did not do the U.S. any favors on the terrorism front.

Today Pelosi is threatening Britain, saying that there could be no post-Brexit trade deal with the United States if the Northern Ireland peace agreement was destroyed. When did that become a part of her job description?

The United States has expressed grave concern that a row between London and Brussels over the implementation of the 2020 Brexit treaty could undermine the Good Friday accord, which effectively ended three decades of violence. “If there is destruction of the Good Friday accords, they [are] very unlikely to have a UK-U.S. bilateral,” she told a Chatham House event. Since the United Kingdom left the European Union on Jan. 1, Johnson has unilaterally delayed the implementation of some provisions of the deal’s Northern Ireland Protocol and his top negotiator has said the protocol is unsustainable.

One final nugget from Pelosi’s verbal insanity overseas – she said that capitalism hasn’t really worked out so great for the United States.

“In America, capitalism is our system, it is our economic system, but it has not served our economy as well as it should,” she said. The country needed to improve the system and a strong middle class was a key part of a strong democracy, she said. “You cannot have a system where the success of some springs from the exploitation of the workers and springs from the exploitation of the environment and the rest, and we have to correct that,” she said. Pelosi said there was a growing awareness that “we have to do better” and that shareholder capitalism had led to CEO pay soaring but worker pay stagnating. “That’s just not right,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi has to help Biden raise taxes at a significant pace to pay for all the programs and government excesses in the $3.5T “infrastructure bill”. Socialism isn’t cheap, you know. Someone has to pay for all the freebies. The irony is that Biden’s economic policies will further divide America between wealthy and poor, the middle class will suffer the most from Biden’s inflation and with day-to-day purchases like gas, thanks to his energy policies. Trump actually was very good for the middle class, especially in employment across the board. Every sector of the population benefited from Trump’s economic policies. Pelosi and her husband have profited handsomely from our capitalist system.

I look forward to the blow-out the mid-term election will likely be for Democrats. We can look forward to San Fran Nan losing her job as the speaker. Perhaps she’ll retire and spend more time with her fancy ice cream freezer. That’s something that we can all get behind.

Pelosi: Yes, China’s committed “genocide” against the Uighurs; “having said that,” the bigger, “overrriding” issue is “working together on climate” pic.twitter.com/xfk2jPgXTH — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 16, 2021

That pesky thing about the Communist Chinese committing genocide? Well, she’s willing to turn a blind eye if China will help with “climate”. It’s time for her to go.

