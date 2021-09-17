https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/right-pentagon-admits-bombed-wrong-vehicle-killed-family-10-not-isis-k-terrorists-kabul/

We called it.

The Pentagon on Friday admitted they bombed the wrong vehicle and killed an Afghan family instead of ISIS-K terrorists in Kabul late last month.

The Hill reported:

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reports at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to US forces.”

Here is what we reported back on August 29th.

The Biden regime can’t find all of the Americans in Afghanistan.

They don’t even know the exact number of Americans stranded in the country.

But we are all supposed to believe that Joe Biden and the US Military were able to identify two ISIS-K bombers and incinerate them in a Kabul missile strike earlier today.

As reported earlier – The US military today fired a missile at an apartment in Kabul, Afghanistan.

But it appears Sleepy Joe may have missed his mark.

Seven to nine people including several children were killed today in the US missile strike.

7 civilians, including 4 children, were killed, 4 others were injured in a #US drone attack today in PD15 of #Kabul.

2 of them were previously serving in ANA.They belonged to Andarab district of Baghlan province & had no relations to #ISKP. pic.twitter.com/e7PaJDVaxy — Naseeb Zadran (@NaseebKhanZ) August 29, 2021

https://t.co/Fc0fVBxhrL Because Biden isn’t really going after terrorists, he wants to play the tough guy by shooting something

US drone strike on ISIS-K suicide bombers in Kabul also kills three children and other Afghan civilians in their home — I Fucking Hate the left ! (@Always_DJTrump) August 29, 2021

Afghanistan airstrikes: 3 children killed in US drone strike targeting ISIS-K suicide bombers in Kabul, officials say https://t.co/6JIERN98gD — News Bht (@newsbht1) August 29, 2021

The children are dead tonight because Joe Biden and the US military want to make it look like they are on top of things and in control.

They aren’t.

They just lost a war to a band of 8th Century barbarians, saw 13 servicemembers murdered in a suicide attack, and surrendered a country and $85 billion in arms to the enemy.

U.S. @CENTCOM UOTH airstrike in residential area on ‘vehicle in Kabul, eliminating an imminent’ ISKP threat to the airport. Reports of civilians and children being killed. Statement says ‘assessing possibilities of civilian casualties, though no indications at this time’ https://t.co/3ncuiExldU pic.twitter.com/HyttbR4TKK — amitabh p revi (@amitabhprevi) August 29, 2021

Our country’s elites have never been worse.

#US drone strike kills Afghan civilians ▪️Nine #Afghans, inluding six children, were killed in a US drone strike in #Kabul.

▪️Civilians who worked with American troops were among those killed by the strike in a residential area. pic.twitter.com/0Jviw5E5qH — EHA News (@eha_news) August 29, 2021

