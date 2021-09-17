https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/right-pentagon-admits-bombed-wrong-vehicle-killed-family-10-not-isis-k-terrorists-kabul/

We called it.
The Pentagon on Friday admitted they bombed the wrong vehicle and killed an Afghan family instead of ISIS-K terrorists in Kabul late last month.

The Hill reported:

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians.

“I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reports at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to US forces.”

Here is what we reported back on August 29th.

The Biden regime can’t find all of the Americans in Afghanistan.
They don’t even know the exact number of Americans stranded in the country.

But we are all supposed to believe that Joe Biden and the US Military were able to identify two ISIS-K bombers and incinerate them in a Kabul missile strike earlier today.

As reported earlier – The US military today fired a missile at an apartment in Kabul, Afghanistan.

But it appears Sleepy Joe may have missed his mark.

Seven to nine people including several children were killed today in the US missile strike.

The children are dead tonight because Joe Biden and the US military want to make it look like they are on top of things and in control.
They aren’t.
They just lost a war to a band of 8th Century barbarians, saw 13 servicemembers murdered in a suicide attack, and surrendered a country and $85 billion in arms to the enemy.

Our country’s elites have never been worse.

