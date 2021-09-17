https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/61463730bbafd42ff58b7d67
(CAMPUS REFORM) – Conservative students across the country are facing difficulty when they attempt to start a right-leaning student organization on campus due to a lack of faculty members willing to s…
Highlights of this day in history: A pivotal battle in the American Revolution; President James Garfield dies; Bruno Hauptmann arrested in the Lindbergh baby case; Unabomber’s manifesto published; ‘Ma…
(STUDY FINDS) – Most parents say their kids today are smarter than when they were children. A survey of 2,000 parents with children between ages five and 14 looked at how moms and dads view the differ…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Twin sisters have found themselves in criminal trouble as they’ve been charged in the murder of…
(DAILY WIRE) – A math teacher at a Missouri prep school was dismissed after backlash from a small alumni group over private Facebook posts, several of which highlighted her conservative worldview. The…