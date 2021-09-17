https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/17/reading-the-wrong-script-antony-blinken-tries-to-memory-hole-tweet-telling-china-that-we-stand-with-the-people-of-hong-kong/

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been absolutely steadfast … in his abject cravenness:

We can’t let China think that we care about human rights and fundamental freedoms!

Don’t you hate it when that happens?

Just a bit weaker, yes:

Guess the State Department decided it’d be better to roll over for China than to stand with Hong Kong.

He very well may have.

Pretty much.

Speaking of Taiwan:

Twitter and Antony Blinken know definitely where their bread is buttered.

Not yet.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...