A California jury on Friday convicted former real estate tycoon Robert Durst in the 2000 killing of who prosecutors claim was an accomplice in his wife’s mysterious disappearance.

Jurors debated for several hours before returning the verdict. Durst faces the possibility of life in prison without parole.

Officials claimed that Durst had murdered Susan Berman after she helped him cover up his wife’s disappearance in the early 1980s. Prosecutors had argued that the killing was motivated by fear of Berman’s knowledge of the coverup.

The trial initially began last year before adjourning for 14 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

