https://www.foxnews.com/media/congressman-calls-governor-texas-start-disregarding-this-president

Texas Rep. Chip Roy told “The Story” Thursday that that President Biden’s handling of the border crisis is “impeachable.”

CHIP ROY: This is happening right now, and this president does not care. Article four, section four guarantees us a Republican form of government and that the President and federal government is supposed to protect us from invasion. He is failing and he is willfully disregarding his duty to enforce the law of the United States to faithfully execute the laws of the United States. Not only is it impeachable, but I believe that the governor of Texas ought to start disregarding this president and start taking it into our own hands in Texas the need to secure the border of the United States for the welfare of the people. Not just us, but the migrants getting abused in the name — in the false name of compassion by Democrats who like to pat themselves on the back.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

