As we told you earlier, the Pentagon finally admitted that a drone strike near the Kabul airport in the last days of the Afghan war did not kill ISIS-K terrorists but 10 civilians, including 7 children:

Pentagon says 10 civilians were killed in Kabul drone strike; NONE were ISIS-K operatives, and 7 were children https://t.co/IvjpdxNrre — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 17, 2021

And President Biden was briefed on this *before* heading to the beach for the weekend but he has not yet released a statement:

President Biden was briefed earlier today on the Pentagon’s investigation into the Kabul drone strike that killed 10 civilians. As of this moment, the White House has not released a statement or had any formal response to what the top military commander called a “tragic mistake.” — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) September 17, 2021

It’s been quite the awful news day for team Biden. No wonder he fled D.C.:

In the last couple hours: 1. France pulls ambassador over diplomatic complaints 2. Defense acknowledges drone strike badly botched 3. FDA panel votes against authorizing boosters for most adults (but approves for 65+), a week before admin planned broader rollout. — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) September 17, 2021

“If” he takes questions, that is:

Wow! Biden WH had basically announced the boosters were happening…got in front of the science, apparently. Would love to hear POTUS reaction, if he takes any Q’s at the beach on his 17th weekend away at his vacation house since taking office. https://t.co/WGR4kw8w4d — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 17, 2021

