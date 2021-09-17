https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/17/report-biden-was-briefed-on-the-kabul-drone-strike-before-heading-to-the-beach-and-he-still-hasnt-released-a-statement/

As we told you earlier, the Pentagon finally admitted that a drone strike near the Kabul airport in the last days of the Afghan war did not kill ISIS-K terrorists but 10 civilians, including 7 children:

And President Biden was briefed on this *before* heading to the beach for the weekend but he has not yet released a statement:

It’s been quite the awful news day for team Biden. No wonder he fled D.C.:

“If” he takes questions, that is:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...