Gen. Mark Milley reportedly suggested the 2020 Black Lives Matter riots that caused an estimated one billion dollars in damage were trivial, according to authors Bob Woodward and Robert Costa in the book Peril.

“Mr. President, they are not burning it down,” Milley gave his opinion to former President Trump about the riots sparked by George Floyd’s death.

“We’re a country of 330 million people. You’ve got these penny packet protests,” Milley reportedly said, employing a phrase for something trivial. “They used spray paint, Mr. President, that’s not an insurrection.”

According to the New York Post, Milley reportedly told Trump the U.S. military should not be involved in the 2020 riots because the “protests were understandable given systemic racism.”

“That’s pent up in communities that have been experiencing what they perceive to be police brutality,” Milley apparently told the president.

“He feared that Trump might be looking for a ‘Reichstag moment’ and believed the attack “so unimagined and savage, [it] could be a dress rehearsal for something larger,’ the Post reported the authors’ analysis of Milley’s feelings about the riots.

Milley’s reported comments about the riots that left over a billion dollars worth of nationwide damage comes as he joined the former president in a photo op in front of St. John’s Church. The two, along with others, walked through Lafayette Park, across from the White House, in a moment solidarity against the riotous violence.

“I should not have been there,” Milley later said in an unprecedented video statement. “My presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics.”

Apparently, the incident caused Milley to consider resigning but decided against it. “As a commissioned uniformed officer, it was a mistake that I have learned from,” Milley explained.

Milley’s apology to the mob was not the last of its kind. In June, Milley told the House Armed Services Committee he was interested in his own “white rage.”

“I want to understand White rage. And I’m White,” Milley said when questioned about critical race theory. “I’ve read Mao Zedong. I’ve read Karl Marx. I’ve read Lenin. That doesn’t make me a communist,” Milley excused his surprising comments. “So what is wrong with understanding… the country which we are here to defend?”

