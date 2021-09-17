https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/republican-trust-gives-top-positions-mike-pompeo-chris-christie-karl-rove/

More RINOs given positions in the Uniparty Establishment.

The Conservative Treehouse reports that another Republican entity is tying itself to RINOs.

The National Republican Redistricting Trust (NRRT), in an announcement shared first with Fox News, said that former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will serve as national co-chairs of the organization, with longtime GOP strategist Karl Rove joining the group in the role of senior adviser. NRRT presidcent and executive director Adam Kincaid highlighted that Pompeo and Christie “will be tremendous assets as we raise the resoures needed to fight back against the left’s attempts to sue to blue.”

Although the verdict is out on Pompeo, Governor Christie is a piece of work.

Karl Rove is also a RINO of the highest order.

This National Republican Redistricting Trust (NRRT) has shown that they side with elites and not Americans and based on their nominations, should never be trusted.

