https://justthenews.com/world/russia-moves-closer-shooting-first-full-length-movie-space?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Russia this week made a key step toward its stated goal of filming the first feature-length film in space, a move that comes as Hollywood film creators seek to pull off the same momentous accomplishment.

A medical and safety commission at the Yuri Gagarin Center for Cosmonaut Training on Thursday approved the shoot, which will take place in the Russian portion of the International Space Station.

The film will focus on “a female doctor launched on short notice to the International Space Station to save the life of a cosmonaut,” the New York Times reported.

Last year major film star Tom Cruise announced plans to shoot on the space station, shortly after which Russia announced its own cinema goal.



