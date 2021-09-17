https://justthenews.com/government/local/san-francisco-dem-mayor-criticizes-fun-police-after-getting-caught-breaking-her?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

San Francisco Democratic Mayor London Breed slammed what she called the “fun police” criticizing her for flagrantly violating her own mask mandate in the city this week.

Breed was caught on video and in pictures dancing and partying at a local jazz club maskless. San Francisco ordinance states that masks must be worn by everyone in the city at indoor venues at all times when not “actively” eating or drinking.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Breed struck a defiant tone. ​​”No, I’m not going to sip and put my mask on, sip and put my mask on, sip and put my mask on, eat and put my mask on,” she said.

When asked about going maskless even when not eating or drinking, Breed responded: “My drink was sitting at the table. I got up and started dancing because I was feeling the spirit and I wasn’t thinking about a mask.”

We “don’t need the fun police to come in and micromanage and tell us what we should or shouldn’t be doing,” she argued further.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

