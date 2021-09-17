https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/572819-sarah-palin-explains-why-she-has-resisted

Sarah Palin said she has not taken the vaccine, citing that she believes in science.

On a Thursday episode of Fox News’s “Gutfeld!” the former Alaska governor explained why she hasn’t gotten the jab.

“I believe in the science and I have not taken the shot,” Palin said.

Palin, once a contender for becoming the first female vice president on John McCain’s 2008 presidential ticket, used a snippet from Anthony Fauci’s argument about being previously infected with COVID-19 and building immunity.

“The Fauci-ism of the day, back then, was if you’ve had COVID — I’ve had COVID — well then mother nature was creating an immunity,” Palin said. “And even today they say you’re 27 percent more immune—”

“Twenty-seven times,” fellow guest Drew Pinsky, best known for treating celebrities on reality tv, chimed in, referencing a recent study from Israel which backed up Palin’s claims that previously infected people were significantly less likely than vaccinated people to contract the delta variant.

“So I want to ask the questions,” Palin said.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the results of the study from Israel.

