Leftist entertainment industry operative Sarah Silverman proposed on her podcast the idea of a national divorce between conservatives and liberals, with a requirement that conservatives must get vaccinated to travel to the liberal zones of a hypothetical post-Union.

“I mean, this may be a negative thought but, or maybe a positive one, I don’t know, but, if people aren’t getting along, uh, like in relationship, they break up you know?” Silverman stated. “So like why don’t we just finally just realize that this, these states aren’t working and like, divide up into like two or three countries? It’ll be like USA 1 and USA 2.”

Silverman offered conservatives the possibility of claiming “USA 1,” and added, “and we’ll be allies. And you’ll come over here and we’ll go over there, and you know when you come to certain, many times when you go to a different country you have to get a vaccine.”

Silverman might be overestimating the extent to which these two hypothetical countries would be “allies,” but her general proposition is also being echoed by some conservatives and patriots who no longer want to share the same Union with authoritarian leftists.

Recently, many on the Right celebrated the encroaching potentiality of two different Americas when officials from the majority of U.S. states expressed some form of Resistance to Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate on employees of companies that employ more than 100 people. Regardless of whether or not a formal national divorce is feasible at this point in history, it’s clear that red states and possibly red counties will increasingly fight federal overreach in the aftermath of the disputed 2020 presidential election.

