Republican and Democratic senators are threatening to hold up confirmation of officials at the State and Defense Departments in response to President BidenJoe BidenTrump endorses challenger in Michigan AG race On The Money: Democrats get to the hard part Health Care — GOP attorneys general warn of legal battle over Biden’s vaccine mandate MORE’s handling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Republicans have been more vociferous in their complaints than Democrats, but members of both parties have said they’re prepared to make life difficult for the administration’s nominees.

Sen. Bob Menendez Robert (Bob) MenendezOvernight Defense & National Security — Blinken heads to the hot seat Blinken to testify before Senate panel next week on Afghanistan Overnight Health Care — FDA vaccine scientists depart amid booster drama MORE (D-N.J.), the Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman, angered that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Lloyd AustinOversight Republicans seek testimony from Afghanistan watchdog Carbon reduction tax credit: An investment we can’t afford not to make The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by National Industries for the Blind – What do Manchin and Sinema want? MORE did not appear for a hearing on Afghanistan this week, threatened to subpoena Austin and suggested he could impede Pentagon nominees.

“His decision not to appear before the committee will affect my personal judgment on Department of Defense nominees,” Menendez said Tuesday.

Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyOvernight Defense & National Security — Milley becomes lightning rod Joint Chiefs Chairman Milley becomes lightning rod on right Hawley pledges to slow walk Biden’s Pentagon, State picks over messy Afghanistan exit MORE (R-Mo.) said he would slow walk nominees at DoD and State unless Secretary of State Antony Blinken Antony BlinkenOvernight Defense & National Security: US-Australian sub deal causes rift with France Oversight Republicans seek testimony from Afghanistan watchdog France cancels DC gala in anger over Biden sub deal: report MORE and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan Jake SullivanOvernight Defense & National Security: US-Australian sub deal causes rift with France France cancels DC gala in anger over Biden sub deal: report Hawley pledges to slow walk Biden’s Pentagon, State picks over messy Afghanistan exit MORE resign.

While the Senate has done away with the filibuster for presidential nominations, Biden often has few votes to spare to win confirmation battles given a Senate equally divided between 50 Republicans and 50 Democrats.

In addition, a single senator can drag out the floor process for winning confirmation for days, something the Senate can’t afford as it deals with other business for Biden.

As a result, threats by individual senators to impose a “hold” on a nominee carries heavy weight, and can end up submarining a nominee’s confirmation.

Hawley is specifically threatening holds for civilian positions at the Pentagon, likely putting in jeopardy the nominee for assistant secretary of the Army.

Biden is dealing with a number of empty positions already.

A total of 12 Department of Defense nominees are awaiting action in the Senate, according to tracking by the Partnership for Public Service, a nonprofit that advocates for government effectiveness.

This includes the nominee for under secretary for the Army, general counsel of the Navy, two deputy under secretaries and eight assistant secretaries.

The backup of nominees for the State Department is significantly worse, with an estimated 80 nominees awaiting some type of action in the Senate.

About 25 of those nominees are under a blanket hold by Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by National Industries for the Blind – Schumer: Dem unity will happen eventually; Newsom prevails The Memo: Like the dress or not, Ocasio-Cortez is driving the conversation again Ocasio-Cortez defends attendance of Met Gala amid GOP uproar MORE (R-Texas). His opposition isn’t over Afghanistan; he’s demanding the administration impose sanctions on a Russian gas pipeline.

Blinken during a hearing with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday plead with the panel to speed up confirmations, particularly the more than two dozen nominees who have passed out of the committee with bipartisan support but are stalled for a floor vote because of Cruz.

“For our national security, I respectfully urge the Senate and this committee to move as swiftly as possible to consider and confirm all pending nominees and to address what is a significant disruption in our national security policymaking,” the secretary said.

Administration officials, some Democrats and outside experts say the political battles over nominations can end up hurting the nation by hampering diplomacy and security.

“Every single day that we don’t have ambassadors, every single day that we don’t have assistant secretaries, is a day that America is not representing its interests around the world,” Sen. Chris Murphy Christopher (Chris) Scott MurphyTell our troops: ‘Your sacrifice wasn’t in vain’ Sunday shows preview: Bombing in Kabul delivers blow to evacuation effort; US orders strikes on ISIS-K White House seeks to regain control on Afghanistan MORE (D-Conn.) said during a hearing on Wednesday.

Jenna Ben-Yehuda, president and CEO of the Truman National Security Project, compared the Senate holds on nominees to a “hostage scenario.”

“You don’t make government better by breaking it. If Senator Hawley wants to see a better functioning Department of State, he should move to confirm the obvious talent before him. Tying the Department’s hands by refusing to lift holds on these nominees expands the very dysfunction he says he wants to eliminate,” she wrote in an email to The Hill.

“Fewer than one third of Biden’s nominees have been confirmed by the Senate, and most holds were put in place well before the challenges of the Afghanistan withdrawal. This is not accountability, it’s a hostage scenario for the president’s agenda and a self-inflicted national security risk.”

The Partnership for Public Service estimates that there are 47 nominees critical to national security that are awaiting action in the Senate.

“What’s at stake, fundamentally, is our national security,” said Max Steir, president and CEO of the group.

He said a Partnership analysis found that Biden has only 26 percent of his top national security officials who require Senate-confirmation in place, contrasting that with the 57 percent President Bush had in place ahead of the attacks on September 11, 2001.

“As bad as it was in the lead up to 9/11, it’s a lot worse today and we should all be, not only concerned about that, but doing something about it,” Steir said.

Anthony Clark Arend, professor and chair of Georgetown University’s Department of Government, said there is a major drawback to delaying confirmations.

“The holds that are being placed – or being threatened – on President Biden’s nominees for ambassadorial positions and other senior administrative posts are dangerous to the national security of the country,” Arend wrote in an email to The Hill.

“Moreover, the message it sends to the rest of the world – friends and adversaries alike – is that we are not fully staffed, we are not really ready to do business.”

The Biden administration lags behind the past three administrations in the pace of confirmations, according to Kathryn Dunn Tenpas, Nonresident Senior Fellow in Governance Studies with the Brookings Institution.

This is largely due to the slow pace of the confirmation process, but is also hampered by the president’s delay in announcing nominations and Cruz’s blanket hold on nominees at the State Department.

“The overall pace of confirmations is so slow that every aspect of government is functioning without key leadership,” Tenpas said.

