Laura Loomer is trending on Twitter today, thanks to her COVID19 diagnosis.

Here’s the Daily Beast’s tweet about it:

The far-right, anti-Muslim, anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer says she’s tested positive for the coronavirus, after suffering from severe symptoms that she wrote left her feeling like she “got hit by a bus” https://t.co/6byYkzHnrK — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 17, 2021

As the Daily Beast reports, Loomer has been very vocal in her dismissal of the threat posed by COVID19:

Last year, Loomer expressed a wish that she could catch COVID to show everyone that it was no big deal. She wrote on Parler in December 2020: “I hope I get COVID just so I can prove to people I’ve had bouts of food poisoning that are more serious and life threatening than a hyped up virus. Have you ever eaten bad fajitas? That will kill you faster than COVID.”

Was that stupid on Loomer’s part? Yes. Was it potentially very dangerous? Absolutely.

Does she deserve to die for it? If you’re a halfway decent human being, you’ll say no. And if you’re Reza Aslan, you’ll say this:

We screenshotted it just in case Reza Aslan is ever able to muster enough shame to delete it (but we won’t hold our breath):

Reza Aslan is a terrible person, in case you missed it.

does it take effort to be this much of a terrible person? or does it just come naturally — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) September 17, 2021

Not sure, but Reza definitely makes it look easy.

This is sick, just sick — N. (@Copetweets) September 17, 2021

Laura Loomer is trash. But you’re a million times worse for this tweet alone. I hope you understand that. https://t.co/Vry3yO54Q1 — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) September 17, 2021

Praying for your soul, as you pray on the side of death. — Jay (@OneFineJay) September 17, 2021

