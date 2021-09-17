https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/17/sick-just-sick-in-laura-loomers-battle-with-covid19-reza-aslan-is-rooting-for-covid19/

Laura Loomer is trending on Twitter today, thanks to her COVID19 diagnosis.

Here’s the Daily Beast’s tweet about it:

As the Daily Beast reports, Loomer has been very vocal in her dismissal of the threat posed by COVID19:

Last year, Loomer expressed a wish that she could catch COVID to show everyone that it was no big deal. She wrote on Parler in December 2020: “I hope I get COVID just so I can prove to people I’ve had bouts of food poisoning that are more serious and life threatening than a hyped up virus. Have you ever eaten bad fajitas? That will kill you faster than COVID.”

Was that stupid on Loomer’s part? Yes. Was it potentially very dangerous? Absolutely.

Does she deserve to die for it? If you’re a halfway decent human being, you’ll say no. And if you’re Reza Aslan, you’ll say this:

We screenshotted it just in case Reza Aslan is ever able to muster enough shame to delete it (but we won’t hold our breath):

Reza Aslan is a terrible person, in case you missed it.

Not sure, but Reza definitely makes it look easy.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...