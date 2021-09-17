https://www.oann.com/singapore-reports-935-new-covid-19-cases-highest-since-april-last-year/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=singapore-reports-935-new-covid-19-cases-highest-since-april-last-year

September 17, 2021

(Reuters) – Singapore’s health ministry reported 935 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest since April last year.

A recent rise in cases after the relaxation of some COVID-19 measures has prompted Singapore to pause on further reopening. More than 80% of its population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

