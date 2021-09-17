https://noqreport.com/2021/09/17/sorry-biden-desantis-to-buy-antibodies-direct-from-manufacturer-after-biden-tried-crippling-florida/

In a defiant move against President Joe Biden, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be buying antibody treatments against COVID-10 directly from the manufacturer after Biden purposely slowed the supply to Florida, putting many Americans in danger.

“Just last week on September 9th, President Joe Biden said that his administration would be increasing shipments of monoclonal antibodies in September by 50%, and yet on September 13th, HHS announced that it was seizing control of the monoclonal antibody supply and that it would control distribution, and then on September 14th, the announcement was more than 50% of the monoclonal antibodies that had been used in Florida were going to be reduced,” DeSantis said. “So this is a dramatic reduction, and I’d say it’s doubly problematic because what Shane Strum and folks in Tampa General and these other hospital systems that have been doing this, they’re not getting it from the state.”

“What the HHS and the Biden administration is now doing is they’re saying that all of the reduced amount will go to the state, and we’re responsible not only for sourcing our sites, which we’re happy to do, but any infusion center, any provider, any hospital will have to come through the […]