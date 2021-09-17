https://trendingpolitics.com/sorry-biden-desantis-to-buy-antibodies-direct-from-manufacturer-after-biden-tried-crippling-florida-crugg/?utm_source=jdr

In a defiant move against President Joe Biden, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be buying antibody treatments against COVID-10 directly from the manufacturer after Biden purposely slowed the supply to Florida, putting many Americans in danger.





“Just last week on September 9th, President Joe Biden said that his administration would be increasing shipments of monoclonal antibodies in September by 50%, and yet on September 13th, HHS announced that it was seizing control of the monoclonal antibody supply and that it would control distribution, and then on September 14th, the announcement was more than 50% of the monoclonal antibodies that had been used in Florida were going to be reduced,” DeSantis said. “So this is a dramatic reduction, and I’d say it’s doubly problematic because what Shane Strum and folks in Tampa General and these other hospital systems that have been doing this, they’re not getting it from the state.”

“What the HHS and the Biden administration is now doing is they’re saying that all of the reduced amount will go to the state, and we’re responsible not only for sourcing our sites, which we’re happy to do, but any infusion center, any provider, any hospital will have to come through the state, and to just spring this on us starting next week, we’re going to have to do that,” DeSantis continued. “There’s going to be a huge disruption and patients are going to suffer as a result of this.”

DeSantis made it perfectly clear that he is going to “work like hell to make sure” that Florida “can overcome the obstacles that HHS and the Biden administration” are imposing against his state, adding that the treatment has saved lives. “To just kind of pull the rug out from anyone a week after the president himself said they were going to be increasing the distributions by 50%, it’s very, very problematic,” DeSantis said. “What I am doing though, is we’re going to try to cover the bases.”

DeSantis noted that he had a call with GlaxoSmithKline executives and believes Florida will be able to purchase the antibody directly from them. Florida's @GovRonDeSantis confirming this– saying today he will seek to buy monoclonal therapies directly from GSK, circumventing the HHS process. pic.twitter.com/YX8MKBxAEd — Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) September 16, 2021 Donald Trump Jr. reacted to the news of how Biden was limiting treatment options for COVID-19, accusing him of putting Americans in danger. "Americans will die because of Biden's despicable decision to punish his political enemies in red states by restricting their ability to secure life-saving monoclonal antibody treatments for all that need them," Trump tweeted. "Their blood is directly on Joe's hands." "Antibody treatments aren't a substitute for vaccines But they have prevented thousands of hospitalizations including in breakthrough cases," Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) also noted. "Now in a move that reeks of partisan payback against states like Florida, the Biden administration is rationing these treatments."

