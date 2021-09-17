https://www.oann.com/swiss-impose-new-covid-19-testing-requirements-for-some-travellers/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=swiss-impose-new-covid-19-testing-requirements-for-some-travellers

September 17, 2021

ZURICH (Reuters) – Travellers entering Switzerland who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 or recovered from the virus will need to provide a negative test result from Monday, the government said on Friday, as it seeks to stem a further spike in infections.

“The Federal Council wants to prevent an increase in the number of infections caused by travellers returning home from autumn vacation,” the government said in a statement, referring to a two-week school break in October.

All travellers, regardless of their vaccination status, would also be required to fill out a form, while those needing to provide evidence that they are free of the disease should get a second test 4-7 days after entry.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, Editing by Douglas Busvine)

