https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/09/17/ted-cruz-reports-from-the-border-as-shocking-must-see-videos-expose-a-national-security-and-humanitarian-disaster-n444460
About The Author
Related Posts
Republican Lawmakers Are Increasingly Pushing Back Against the Left's January 6 Narrative
June 21, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy