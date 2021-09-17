https://bigleaguepolitics.com/texas-attorney-general-candidate-george-p-bush-is-shamed-by-conservatives-for-masking-his-child-in-photo-op/

Texas attorney general candidate George P. Bush is being pilloried with angry and disappointed comments from conservatives on Facebook for masking his child in a photo op.

Bush, who serves as Texas land commissioner, posted a picture of his child reading a book in a mask in an in-door setting. He made this exploitative post as conservatives fight against senseless and dehumanizing mask mandates in schools nationwide.

“There’s something that a good book does that an iPad can’t. The boys have been doing lots of reading lately, which I fully support. My Ganny, Barbara, dedicated her life to child literacy, I’m proud to see my boys inspired by her legacy,” Bush wrote in the Facebook post.

Conservatives were flabbergasted at Bush’s post and posted overwhelmingly in opposition to the heir to the Bush dynasty putting a mask on his son and flaunting it on social media.

“Take that mask off thats child abuse !” one user wrote.

“Why am I even seeing this! Stop pushing the deep state on me Facebook? First Joe Biden and now someone related to the Bush’s?????” another person commented.

“Love the message but can’t help but feel heart broken seeing this photo..wish it was taken in a location where we can actually see his expression of joy while reading a book,” another user stated.

“I guess they don’t have the poor little guy reading about freedoms. Sitting there, all by himself with a mask on….saddest thing I’ve seen,” someone else wrote.

Big League Politics has reported on how the Bush family are all-in on the globalist coup against America, with former president George W. Bush comparing Trump supporters to the Islamic terrorists who perpetrated the Sept. 11 attacks:

“Former president George W. Bush said that “violent extremists” in the homeland, who are “children of the same foul spirit” as foreign terrorists, must be “confronted” during his speech on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks that happened on his watch.

“And we have seen growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come not only across borders but from violence that gathers within,” Bush said in his address on Saturday.

“There’s little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home, but in their disdain for pluralism, in their disregard for human life, in their determination to defile national symbols, they are children of the same foul spirit and it is our continuing duty to confront them,” he added…

If Bush weren’t a globalist, these words could be interpreted as an attack against ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter thugs. However, that is not the case. Bush is pushing the narrative that has been in full effect since Jan. 6 that Trump supporters, conservatives, Republicans, libertarians and American patriots are the real terror threat.”

George P. Bush, whose father is the low energy Jeb!, has shown that he will use his own child as a prop to promote mask submission among children. He is furthering the ‘New World Order’ agenda championed by his father, uncle and grandfather.

