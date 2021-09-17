http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/6twHaXk0aLQ/the-2020-election-what-really-happened.php

Controversy has swirled around the 2020 election for almost a year now. What really happened? Did the Democrats steal the presidential election? And if so, how?

Mollie Hemingway has been investigating issues surrounding the election since the beginning of 2021. She is one of the best and most fearless analysts and writers now working. (For just one example, see the acceptance speech that she delivered earlier this week upon being awarded the 2021 Bradley Prize.) Mollie has written a book titled Rigged: How the Media, Big Tech, and the Democrats Seized Our Elections, which you can buy from Barnes & Noble at the link. (Mollie is not a fan of Amazon.)

Rigged is scrupulously researched and includes no tinfoil-hat speculation. It promises to be the best book about the 2020 election. Its publication date is October 12, and I recommend it highly.

Happily, Mollie is coming to Minnesota on October 19 to speak at Center of the American Experiment’s Fall Briefing. If you live within driving distance, it should be a great event. The venue is Sovereign Estate, a winery located on Lake Waconia, southwest of the Twin Cities. I interviewed Mollie last week, and an edited version of that Q and A will appear in the October issue of Thinking Minnesota, one of America’s top conservative publications with a circulation of well over 100,000. If you send your name and mailing address to [email protected], you can subscribe to Thinking Minnesota for free. I recommend it.

If you can make your way to Waconia on the evening of October 19, you can get more information and buy tickets to the Fall Briefing here. This is one of the two fundraisers that American Experiment puts on every year. It would be great to see some Power Line readers at the event. It is likely to sell out, so if you want to attend it would be good to buy your tickets now.

