For months we’ve witnessed the scores of illegal invaders crossing the border and deliberately distributed throughout out the country, especially to pro-freedom states. Meanwhile, the anti-liberty Left has been coming up with new ways of going full authoritarian fascist with all manner of new draconian measures to supposedly ‘fight’ the spread of the same scourge.

No new clampdown on liberty seems beyond the pale for the nation’s socialist Left to the point that at times they seem to be competing with each other to be the new rendition of Stalin or Hitler.

Back during the days of ‘15 days to slow the spread’ the collectivist sloganeering was that “we’re all in this together.” Then the truth came out that only we the great unwashed had to suffer the indignity of being forced to wear virus spreaders. Then later being forced to get the 23rd boaster shot or be declared persona non grata and an ‘anti-vaxxer’. After refusing the demand for a Nazi pass ‘Ihre Papiere, bitte!’ [Your Papers, Please]. All the while we were told that we can never, ever have voter ID, because that’s RACIST! don’t you see?

We were all told that we had to submit to these indignities to our basic freedoms because there was a crisis. In a serious crisis called COVID, the sneering faultfinders of the national socialist media told us that any deviation from these rules that changed every 5 minutes meant that you wanted people to die. There was to be no questioning of these measures. They were put in place to keep everyone safe.

The Common Good Before the Good of the Individual

Was the interpretation of the New York Times on May 1, 1934, of the slogan of the anti-liberty leftist, National Socialist German Workers’ Party Nazi translated from the original German Gemeinnutz Geht vor Eigennutz.

The ‘Common Good’ meant that everyone had to ignore the scientific method.

The ‘Common Good’ meant that everyone had to wear a virus spreader.

The ‘Common Good’ meant that everyone had to agree to vaccine mandates.

The ‘Common Good’ meant that everyone had to ignore alternative treatments.

The ‘Common Good’ meant that everyone had to ignore natural immunity.

The ‘Common Good’ meant that everyone had to get booster shots.

And that was just the beginning. Who knows what new ideas for control they are considering now that the anti-liberty Left has gotten away with imposing this level of fascistic authoritarian control outside the bounds of the Bill of Rights. Meanwhile, the enemies of liberty on the Left have imposed all of this on us while never bothering to follow these ‘recommendations’ for themselves.

Far worse than their rank hypocrisy at $1,000 a plate, they have been systematically working to destroy the country from the inside out. Our dear leader encourage the illegal invaders to surge the border and open it up to untold millions so far. However, without any controls on the flood, there is no way of knowing who is carrying COVID or any brand new variants.

But now a federal judge has made the situation infinitely worse. In the story from the Wall Street Journal:

A federal judge in Washington has ordered the Biden administration to stop using a public-health law to turn back families who enter the U.S. illegally from Mexico seeking asylum.

…

If the ruling goes into effect, the Biden administration would be forced to allow thousands of migrant families caught crossing the border illegally to stay in the U.S. while they wait for asylum or other humanitarian protection claims to be adjudicated, a process that often takes several years to complete.

The policy was originally put in place to stop the spread of COVID, so isn’t it logical to assert that COVID is no longer a threat? Consider the point in the larger context, if the Biden regime has been deliberately spreading COVID carriers around the country for months, doesn’t this prove our point?

Anti-liberty Leftists can’t have it both ways. Either COVID is a threat or it’s not. They want to bring down the country with their own version of The Camp of the Saints while they also want to provoke the pro-freedom Right with every possible move of the fascist Left. The reality of the illegal invasion means their ‘concern’ for COVID is a fantasy.

Plandemic, Voter Fraud, Afghanistan: All Parts of The Great Reset

If you still consider “conspiracy theorist” to be a pejorative, you’re not paying enough attention.

What do Covid-19, 2020 (and beyond) election fraud, and our disastrous abandoning of American citizens in Afghanistan have to do with one another? They’re all parts of the globalist plan to usher in a new era of Neo-Marxism in a depopulated world. This is The Great Reset unfolding before our eyes, and the only way we can stop it (other than through constant prayer) is to stand together and spread the truth.

Covid-19’s attachment to The Great Reset is obvious, though we continue to post about it daily. Voter fraud is a bit less obvious but nonetheless easy to recognize when we understand that people like Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, and Emmanuel Macron are pushing to “Build Back Better” under the precepts of Neo-Marxism.

The Afghanistan betrayal in August, 2021, is harder to associate with The Great Reset, but it’s definitely just as attached. We can see this is the unwillingness of the Biden regime to extend the deadline to withdraw despite American lives put clearly in harm’s way. We can see it in the needlessly abandoned military equipment that was conspicuously left intact; disabling a Black Hawk takes minutes but they were given to the Taliban in pristine working condition. Then, there’s the pallets of hundred dollar bills left for them. If you think all of this was just irresponsible governance, you probably think Barack Obama is out of politics, too.

Weakening America’s standing in the world and empowering the Chinese Communist Party and others to engage fully with our enemies in a globalist cabal are beneficial to the architects of The Great Reset, and both happened in one fell swoop in August.

