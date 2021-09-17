https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-covid-lies-continue/
About The Author
Related Posts
Tucker — ‘Biden is placing Afghan refugees in swing states’…
September 3, 2021
Pfizer Vaccine causes blood clots on woman’s face…
September 4, 2021
Tom Cotton Punks Biden Lawyer — ‘How did your office get it so wrong’…
September 15, 2021
I will quit the hospital and people will die!
August 21, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy