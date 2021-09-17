https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2021/09/17/the-morning-briefing-mask-vaccine-nazis-are-getting-more-unhinged-every-day-n1479411

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. I am suddenly aware of the complete lack of wicker in my life.

Just when you think that the mask and vaccine fetishists can’t possibly get any worse they find new lows to descend to.

Yes, we are suffering from a plague in this country — a plague of rudeness. This pandemic is causing a lot of people to act out in ways that we shouldn’t be tolerating. The mask/vax types are under the false impression that they are morally superior and can threaten or mistreat anyone they want. There were several different stories on Thursday that got my blood boiling a bit.

I don’t like boiling blood, by the way.

Megan wrote a disturbing piece about a deaf woman’s travails with mask-obsessed clerks:

“I am at my breaking point in this pandemic,” she said. Heroux is an Uber driver and went into her favorite Dunkin’ Donuts store to get an iced tea in Encino, California. When she tried to order her drink, she asked the employee to take down her mask so she could read her lips, informing her that she is deaf. Heroux says she wears a cochlear implant but did not have it on that day and could hear nothing. Instead of giving reasonable accommodations to Heroux, like pulling down her mask or writing down her words, the staff member continued talking behind her mask while Heroux heard nothing. “I was so confused,” Heroux said. “She called the manager… I could tell by his face and body language that he was going off and kept [gesturing to his face] and I kept saying ‘I can’t hear you, I can’t hear you!’” she said. “He refused to write anything down… we were six feet apart through the plexiglass,” she said. “What more do you want? We’ve struggled so much through this pandemic,” Heroux said, referring to deaf people. “He didn’t believe me,” she said sobbing. “He didn’t believe that I was deaf because I speak so well. It’s a blessing and a curse.”

That’s heartbreaking. No doubt the idiots a Dunkin’ Donuts think that they’re America’s heroes for wearing the masks. They should all be fired, They can stay home and wear their masks all day and not have to worry about COVID leaping into their mouths.

There’s a post on our sister site HotAir that showcases a few examples of rudeness run amok. Here’s a sample:

And then there’s the repellent busybody in the clip below, who’s masked *and* vaccinated by his own account, harassing an unmasked woman in Target as she tries to shop in peace. (She has natural immunity, she assures him.) It’s not clear when it was recorded but some vaccinated people seem to be more prone lately to go too far in pressuring holdouts due to their exasperation over rising case counts and deaths from Delta. The ultimate example is Biden’s probably illegal federal vaccine mandate, which he introduced during a speech in which he all but declared war on the unvaccinated. But there are other examples, from the micro level…

The alleged President of the United States is most definitely encouraging this nonsense. He’s been demonizing people who don’t want to wear masks or get vaccinated from the moment he was sworn in. It’s irresponsible and just one of the many ways he keeps proving that he is unfit for the job.

Biden isn’t the only idiot lefty egging on the rudeness.

Kevin wrote yesterday about CNN moron Don Lemon saying that unvaccinated people should be called “stupid” and “left behind.” Lemon wasn’t clear on exactly how he’d leave them behind.

As I and many others have been writing and saying for months, none of this helps. In fact, it’s having the opposite effect. The people I know who aren’t vaccinated were at least considering it several months ago. Now they’re dug in and firm “no” votes and it’s all because of the horrible behavior of those who are pretending to be concerned about public health.

This is just going to get uglier.

Thanks, Joe.

Everything Isn’t Awful

This tiny human reunion is too cute for words. ❤️https://t.co/b8weWNflMH pic.twitter.com/ELjIbRgAlL — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 17, 2021

PJ Media

Deaf Woman Terrorized by Mask-Obsessed Store Clerks After Asking to Read Their Lips

VodkaPundit: Space Race Snub: NASA Adds Insult to Jeff Bezos’ Injury with Puny Blue Origin Contract

CNN Clown Don Lemon Shames Unvaxxed People (i.e. Majority of Blacks in NYC)

Sorry, AOC, The Rich Already Pay Their Fair Share

Pelosi Urges Her ‘Republican Friends’ to Rescue the Party From a ‘Cult’

BOMBSHELL: FBI Scandal Over Sexually Abused Gymnasts Rises to Criminal Level, Says Inspector General

These Images From the Southern Border Will Terrify You

Anatomy of a Trump Republican: Which One Are You?

In Portland, Doing the Polar Opposite of Anything Conservative Is More Important Than Safety and Prosperity

Men Are Bypassing College, and That’s Fine

VDH: The Death of Science

Entire Eastern District Court of Missouri Recused From Lawsuit Alleging Massive Family Court Corruption

Truman Fired MacArthur: Biden Gives Milley a Pass for Doing the Same Thing

Without Merkel, the Right in Germany Prepares for Election Disaster

[VIDEO] Parents Cheer Ohio Mayor Who Told School Board to ‘Resign or Be Charged’ Over Pornographic Lessons

There’s A Hostage Crisis in Afghanistan, and We’re Not Talking About It

Here We Go: Durham Indictment of Clinton-Connected Russia Hoax Lawyer May Be Imminent

Townhall Mothership

Resist Joe Biden’s Tyranny

Sean Spicer Speaks Out on Jen Psaki’s Going After His Military Record: ‘The Gloves Are Off’

New Emails Show Teachers’ Unions Strong-Armed Biden Administration on School Mask Policy

Glenn Greenwald: ‘Dizzying’ Liberals Are Now Cheering for the Deep State…They Denied Existed

Medical School Hosts Seminar on ‘Body Terrorism’ Against ‘Fat LGBTQ+ People’

Meanwhile, the Biden Administration Seems Poised to Let Insulin Prices Spike

Cocaine Mitch Laughs at a Democrat Request and Sets up a Major Battle

Richmond Mayor Doesn’t Want “Law Enforcement Approach” To Fight Violent Crime

Cam&Co. NYTimes Columnist Not Happy With 2A Victories

Bloomberg Pledges $1.8 Million To Elect VA Democrats

Miami puts new police chief on the hot seat only months after leaving the same post in Houston

Harvard/Northeastern study: Women now account for nearly half of all new gun owners

Booster battle: Pfizer, Moderna go public with warning over escalating breakthrough cases

Ted Cruz’s count of how many illegal aliens have flooded into Del Rio, Texas might help explain why the FAA declared a ‘no media drone’ zone; Updated

‘This doesn’t mean what CNN thinks it means’: Media picks up politicized obituary for vaccinated woman who died of COVID

Jen Psaki says she doesn’t think President Biden’s persistent cough is a matter of concern

VIP

PolitiFact Abruptly Breaks With the Preferred COVID-19 Narrative

Movies Aren’t for Snowflakes

GOP Will Force Democrats to Walk the Plank

Why Are People Still Fooled by Bogus Climate Predictions?

GOLD ‘Five O’Clock Somewhere’ Introduces the Seat of Uncomfortable Ecstasy – Replay Available

Around the Interwebz

HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ To Have In-Season Edition Spotlighting Indianapolis Colts

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission shares dazzling photos from orbit

Here’s What Really Happens When You Swallow Gum

Bee Me

Nation’s Productivity Down 97% As Everyone Binge-Watching Norm Macdonald Clips All Dayhttps://t.co/ppRSoWl7lB — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 16, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Tunes

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

