https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/17/this-is-unconscionable-nicki-minaj-calls-out-reporters-for-harassing-her-family/

Happy Friday everyone except the people who are making “swollen balls” trend as we head into the weekend:

On the other hand, maybe journo would pay attention to the border crisis if Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend showed up in Texas?

As for Minaj, she’s gone full beast-mode and is calling out journos over on Instagram who were harassing her family in Trinidad:

She included journo telephone numbers that

could get her in trouble:

And when we say full beast-mode, we mean it. “B*tich your days are f*cking numbered you dirty hoe”:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...