Happy Friday everyone except the people who are making “swollen balls” trend as we head into the weekend:

2020: Well, things can’t POSSIBLY get any dumber in this country 2021: Hold my swollen balls pic.twitter.com/2GnQeXzM4v — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) September 17, 2021

On the other hand, maybe journo would pay attention to the border crisis if Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend showed up in Texas?

Hi, @NICKIMINAJ. Could you say your cousin’s friend’s balls are at the border so US media outlets will talk about the humanitarian crisis there more? Thanks. https://t.co/WBdVRWB3Iu — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) September 17, 2021

As for Minaj, she’s gone full beast-mode and is calling out journos over on Instagram who were harassing her family in Trinidad:

According to @NickiMinaj’s Instagram Stories, @Guardian and @CNN reporters are currently harassing her family in Trinidad. pic.twitter.com/nZKwaL5t9Y — Nicki Minaj Daily (@NickiDaily) September 17, 2021

She included journo telephone numbers that

could get her in trouble:

Nicki Minaj posted the phone numbers of two reporters to her Instagram Story, inviting spam calls and threats. https://t.co/hecw5rmBVs — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 17, 2021

And when we say full beast-mode, we mean it. “B*tich your days are f*cking numbered you dirty hoe”:

***

