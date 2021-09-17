https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/top-biden-general-admits-we-lied-about-drone-strike-we-killed-7-children-and-zero-terrorists/

“It was a mistake … I offer my sincere apology” — Gen. Kenneth McKenzie confirms that a drone strike last month in Afghanistan killed “as many as 10 civilians, including up to 7 children” and didn’t actually hit an ISIS-K target pic.twitter.com/CIBpbn37o9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 17, 2021

After weeks of insisting the August 29 drone strike in Kabul killed an ISIS terrorist, U.S. Central Command finally admitted today that the ten victims were all civilians, including 7 children.

General Kenneth McKenzie made the announcement and said no one would be punished for the war crime.

The strike was ordered in “earnest belief that it would prevent an imminent threat to our forces but it was a mistake and I offer my sincere apology to the relatives of those killed.”

Gen. McKenzie brings up a diagram of the area in Kabul that the U.S. had believed was a Toyota Corolla filled with explosives headed towards an attack on U.S. forces at HKIA. pic.twitter.com/9q3yos6Be5 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 17, 2021

Zemari Ahmadi worked for an NGO in Kabul getting food to hungry Afghans. On Aug. 29 US military killed him in a drone strike; the big objects he put in his car trunk that day were containers of water for his family – not explosives, as US intel thought pic.twitter.com/iefUq0Lehe — Mary Walsh (@CBSWalsh) September 17, 2021











