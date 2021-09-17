https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/top-biden-general-admits-we-lied-about-drone-strike-we-killed-7-children-and-zero-terrorists/

Posted by Kane on September 17, 2021 7:59 pm

After weeks of insisting the August 29 drone strike in Kabul killed an ISIS terrorist, U.S. Central Command finally admitted today that the ten victims were all civilians, including 7 children.

General Kenneth McKenzie made the announcement and said no one would be punished for the war crime.

The strike was ordered in “earnest belief that it would prevent an imminent threat to our forces but it was a mistake and I offer my sincere apology to the relatives of those killed.”





