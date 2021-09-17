https://www.theblaze.com/news/two-men-try-to-invade-home-after-midnight-spray-homeowner-with-mace-but-victim-has-a-gun-and-fatally-shoots-one-intruder-in-head

A homeowner in Jefferson County, Missouri, told sheriff’s deputies two men came to his residence in the 400 block of Sequoia Drive after midnight Thursday and knocked on the door, KSDK-TV reported.

The homeowner told deputies he asked who was there, and an unfamiliar voice replied, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Even scarier was the sound of the doorknob being shaken — as if those outside were trying to enter the residence, the paper added.

What happened next?

With that the homeowner grabbed his revolver, the station said.

Then the homeowner opened the door and saw two men standing on the porch with masks on, the Post-Dispatch said, citing court documents.

One of the men reached inside the home and sprayed mace, the paper said. The homeowner said he was hit with the mace, KSDK reported — after which he fired multiple gunshots at the men in self-defense and then ran into a room to call 911.

The station said the homeowner figured the men ran off.

Well, one did — temporarily — and the other one apparently didn’t make it off the porch.

When deputies arrived at the residence around 1:40 a.m., they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head lying on the doorstep, KSDK reported, adding that the sheriff’s office said he died at the scene. The man was identified as 36-year-old Wayne Roam of House Springs and determined to be one of the suspects involved in the incident, the station added.

Second suspect located

Just minutes after their arrival, deputies told KSDK they saw an SUV drive slowly past the home. The Post-Dispatch, citing court documents, said deputies stopped the vehicle and questioned the driver and a front-seat passenger.

More from the paper:

The two men had “conflicting stories” about why they were in the area and deputies noticed the passenger’s shirt had red stains on it, believed to be blood, charging documents said. The passenger was later identified as 29-year-old Sean Ramsey, of Festus. He and the driver were arrested on outstanding warrants at the scene. Ramsey is now facing charges with second-degree murder because a death occurred during a crime, charges said. He was also charged with first-degree burglary and third-degree assault. The homeowner was not arrested.

Sheriff Dave Marshak said this incident seems to be targeted, KSDK reported, adding that investigators don’t believe there is any danger to the public.

