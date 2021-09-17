https://www.dailywire.com/news/u-s-finally-takes-action-in-del-rio-plans-widescale-expulsion-of-illegal-aliens-as-crisis-worsens-report-says

Democrat President Joe Biden’s administration is reportedly going to take action to remove thousands upon thousands of illegal aliens who have entered the U.S. at the Del Rio Port of Entry in recent days.

“Details are yet to be finalized but will likely involve five to eight flights a day, according to the official with direct knowledge of the plans who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity,” The AP reported. “San Antonio, the nearest major city, may be among the departure cities.”

This is a developing news story, refresh the page for updates.

