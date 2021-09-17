https://www.oann.com/u-s-regrets-frances-decision-to-recall-ambassador-white-house-official/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=u-s-regrets-frances-decision-to-recall-ambassador-white-house-official

September 17, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States regrets France’s decision to recall its ambassador from Washington and will continue to be engaged in the coming days to resolve differences between the two countries, a White House official said on Friday.

France recalled its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion deal to purchase French-designed submarines.

