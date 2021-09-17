https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/us-begin-major-expulsion-haitian-migrants-southern-border?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Biden administration will reportedly address the ongoing crush of migration at a key U.S. southern border sector by sending thousands of Haitian migrants back to their home country on daily chartered flights.

Administration officials told the Associated Press that the White House is planning “the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on flights to Haiti starting Sunday.”

The administration has faced growing questions over what it plans to do to address the unprecedented wave of migrants that recently arrived in Del Rio, Tex. Thousands of immigrants seeking entry into the U.S. have set up camp under a bridge in that town.

One unnamed official estimated that the plan will “likely involve five to eight flights a day,” while another alleged “two flights a day at most.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

